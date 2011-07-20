strong>ANTON/BAUER BATTERIES AND POWER SUPPLIES TRAVEL ACROSS TWO CONTINENTS FOR CYCLIST DOCUMENTARY ON CLIMATE CHANGE

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Months of perpetual flat tires and busted bicycle chains didn't stop deepeei Film Productions from completing the highly-acclaimed cycling documentary Going South, which follows two teams of two cyclists each-one in North America and one in South America-who journey across 17,000 miles collectively through 17 countries on either side of the equator in search of ways to combat environmental issues such as global warming and climate change. To capture such genuine and unique footage, deepeei employed power solutions from Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world's premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, including the high-power HyTRON 140 and DIONIC HCX batteries.

The Netherlands-based production company is no stranger to adventure. Formed in 2004, deepeei lays claim to some of the most visually stunning documentaries in Europe and elsewhere, taking its viewers to such far away places as the mountains of China and the tip of Antarctica. Milan Collin, the company's general manager and founder, is one of the entrepreneurial driving forces behind deepeei. "I was a wildlife photographer for many years. I was always sitting in little sheds with tripods waiting for things to happen in front of the camera," he says. Deepeei was established from Collin's love of outdoor exploration coupled with his affection for wildlife filmmaking. "I draw a lot of inspiration from being out in nature, and I think it's important for people to have a basic understanding of how nature can positively impact their lives. Our goal is to show this through the documentaries we produce."

Going South was shot in eight months and covered area from the northernmost point in Alaska to the southernmost point of Argentina. Production crews on the film tapped four HyTRON 140 batteries, which offered an ideal counterbalance for the cameramen on this rigorous outdoor shoot. At only 5.5 pounds, the powerful HyTRON 140 features a 14.4v 140Wh NiMH battery and can be used with portable HMI lights and features RealTime display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge. "After talking with Anton/Bauer at IBC, we knew the HyTRON 140 would be the perfect fit for Going South. The battery is powerful and has an impressive lifespan," says Collin.