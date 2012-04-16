Steadicam Unveils the Xtraordinary New X-Series Camera Stabilizer Support Arms

The world leader in camera-stabilizing systems rolls out new X-Series product line at NAB 2012 and showcases two high-performance camera-lifting arm solutions: the Steadicam G-50x and G-70x

Las Vegas, NV – April 16, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, today unveiled at NAB 2012 (booth C8818) the brand-new Steadicam® X-Series, a new high-performance camera stabilizer support arm system. Designed for professional video and film production, the new Steadicam X-Series line includes the G-50x and G-70x models, offering a 29-inch (73 cm) boom range with outstanding camera-lifting capacities of up to 50 and 70 pounds (23 and 32 kg), respectively. “Steadicam continues to perfect the art of storytelling by introducing solutions such as the X-Series camera stabilizer support arms that incorporate outstanding ergonomic and engineering design,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, the Tiffen Company. “They continue to outpace the competition and remain true to the Steadicam tradition of delivering best-in-class solutions that set the industry standard for expected quality and performance. This is why there is only one authentic Steadicam.”

Steadicam X-Series – High-Performance Camera Stabilizer Support Arms

The next-generation Steadicam arm technology – the X-Series – features the G-50x and G-70x models. The revolutionary, patented Geo spring geometry optimizes production performance and elegance throughout its lifting range. The X-Series tames high/low arm travel with adjustable-length positioning that dynamically rocks the spring termination as the arm is boomed up or down. Powered by titanium springs, the G-50x arm smoothly carries any load from 12 to 50 pounds (5.4 to 23 kg) while the G-70x supports loads from 13 to 70 pounds (5.8 to 32 kg). The all-new bearing performance and geometry enhancements on the G-50x and G-70x arms make even the slowest cameras move ultra smooth.

The G-50x and G-70x Arm Specifications and Benefits

• The new G-50x and G-70x arm systems are lightweight at 8.6 lbs/3.9 kg and 10.8 lbs/4.9 kg, respectively, and user-maintainable, and have a 29-inch (73 cm) boom range. Both have soft bumpers at each end of travel so the arm can be boomed right to its limits without shot-disturbing clunks. Each also has Ride control that adjusts the iso-elastic™ response of the arm.

• Arm posts are locked in place by a single button or lever, so switching arm posts is quick and easy. This quick-change mechanism also has an adjustable drag for the post’s rotation, from completely free to totally locked.

• At the socket block end of the G-70x arm is a new, “kick back” link, which gets the arm further out of the way as the sled crosses the operator’s body, and keeps the arm from banging against the stops in normal operation.

Steadicam Unparalleled Design Backed by World-Class Support

Steadicam designed the new X-Series camera-lifting arm units with increased structural strength, improved geometry, and tough type III hard anodize on the main arm components, ensuring years of lasting durability.

The G-70x and G-50x arms come with an industry-surpassing standard three-year full parts and labor warranty that includes all components, including springs and socket blocks. The transferrable standard warranty also includes one complementary factory tune-up to ensure the arm is performing at its best.

NAB 2012 attendees can see the new Steadicam X-Series camera stabilizer support arms along with other popular Steadicam products at the Tiffen booth (C8818).

Pricing and Availability

The new Steadicam X-Series G-50x and G-70x models are available today through the Tiffen worldwide reseller network for a list price of USD 11,4000 and USD 18,800, respectively. Visit www.tiffen.com for more information.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

