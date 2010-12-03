Maine Public Broadcasting Comes Home To Myers ProTrack

Northampton, MA (December 1, 2010) – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced a successful implementation of its flagship ProTrack TV application suite at the Maine Public Broadcasting Network. As the state's premier independent media resource, MPBN offers a world of information, ideas and cultural content to the citizens of Maine from its facilities in Bangor, Lewiston and Portland.

An early adopter of ProTrack TV beginning in 1992, MPB was compelled to switch to a more radio-centric product in 2004 to satisfy needs on the network's audio side. "It was important for everyone to use the same system; it was easier for TV to change since they already understood the concepts," said Gil Maxwell, senior VP and chief technology officer. "We had many reasons to want a return to ProTrack; compatibility with PBS's Next Generation Interconnect System [automated content delivery] tipped the scales for us. The whole process was very smooth ... people from Myers came on-site the week prior to help with the transition and teach our staff using real world data. They stayed to help us with last minute details and remained accessible after the transition, even calling several times to check on us. The critical piece that made it all go smoothly was the Myers training ... our operators didn't have to juggle two systems any more than necessary. They were able to start using ProTrack right away, so their training could have maximum impact." Maxwell described it as "the smoothest major transition I've undertaken in years; I wish they would all go so well."

"Maine Public Television's return to ProTrack TV really serves to validate the progressive product development and support strategy we’ve undertaken over the past five years. They've been a valued and loyal client for many years and we're excited to be supporting them once again," said company president Crist Myers. "And we've since developed and deployed a full-featured edition of ProTrack designed specifically for radio," he added.

ProTrack TV – actively used in 181 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels – is a comprehensive scheduling and business management system for single, multichannel and multi-station facilities. It provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environment. ProTrack acts as the facility's digital epicenter for the management, distribution and repurposing of content for broadcast, as well as and other platforms.

About Maine Public Broadcasting

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network (www.MPBN.net) was formed in 1992 through the merger of educational radio and television stations provided by the University of Maine System and WCBB public television operated by Colby, Bates and Bowdoin Colleges. Maine Public Broadcasting is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston and Portland, Maine.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1982. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

###

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com