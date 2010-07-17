Jünger Audio Appoints Qvest Media To Handle Its Middle East Distribution

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio has appointed Qvest Media FZ LLC to handle the distribution of its entire product range in the Middle East.

Based in Dubai, Qvest Media (www.qvestmedia.ae) focuses on the distribution of broadcasting and media solutions from a range of German manufacturers. These include Annova Systems, LNYX Technik, Riedel, RTW and S4M Solutions for Media. Together with its German sister company Wellen+Noethen, Qvest Media also acts as a partner for the joint system integration business. The projects it handles are all built and installed according to German quality standards.

Under the terms of the new arrangement, Qvest Media will distribute Jünger Audio’s entire product range, including its groundbreaking LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness control solution, which is now incorporated into products from manufacturers such as Miranda, Wohler and Harmonic, as well as being adopted as a stand-alone solution by broadcasters such as Discovery Channel, MediaCorp, Canal +, Astro and RTL.

LEVEL MAGIC is a sophisticated adaptive level control algorithm that is designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source.

Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analogue and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications. It can also be configured and remotely controlled via a web interface – and it now complies with the ITU’s BS.R1770 loudness control specifications as level detection can easily be switched to ITU mode.

Stephan Seelaender, General Manager of Qvest Media, says: “Our German sister company Wellen+Noethen has been cooperating with Jünger Audio for many years now and Qvest Media has already supplied Jünger Audio equipment to a large number of clients. Moreover, we have chosen Jünger Audiof for our major projects in the Middle East, such as the recent high profile installation at Al Jazeera Sport’s Channel. The company’s limiting, levelling and sound operation control products are renowned for their quality and for their intuitive handling. We believe they are an excellent addition to the range of products we already represent and will bring real benefits to our customer base. We look forward to furthering our relationship with Jünger Audio.”

Marc Judor, Jünger Audio’s International Sales and Marketing manager, adds: “We know from our attendance at exhibitions such as CABSAT that there is enormous interest in our product range from Middle East broadcasters and post production facilities. Having a partner like Qvest Media allows us to bring our innovative technology to the attention of a much wider audience. We also believe that our LEVEL MAGIC loudness control solution will benefit many of the projects currently being undertaken by Wellen+Noethen, especially those where the control of audio loudness is a main criterion.”

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.

www.jungeraudio.com

About Qvest Media

Dubai-located Qvest Media FZ LLC is focusing on the distribution of high-end broadcasting & media solutions in the entire Middle East Region. The company distributes professional broadcasting products of renowned international and German manufacturers e.g. Annova Systems, Jünger Audio, Lynx, MediaGeniX, Riedel, RTW and S4M – Solutions for Media. Moreover, Qvest Media is one of the most powerful system integrators on-site. The planning and realization of projects according to high German quality standards can be achieved in co-operation with Qvest Media’s German sister company Wellen+Noethen. Concerning the implementation of SD and HD technology, ingest, editing and playout solutions, studio installation, outside broadcasting and mobile production solutions, customers benefit from excellent engineering know-how and the combined product portfolios of both companies.

www.qvestmedia.ae