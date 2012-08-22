Blackmagic posts Cinema Camera RAW files

As the day for the release Blackmagic's Cinema Camera approaches, the questions DSLR shooters are asking, is what do the pictures look like? The camera will give the DSLR shooters the first opportunity to use some real color grading, rather than mild color correction. Since the launch at NAB, the camera has remained somewhat a mystery, save for the graded pool shark shots from John Brawley released late July.

Blackmagic has launched a new forum for customers to learn and share knowledge. The opening post from Grant Petty records "We have created this forum to allow people to communicate with each other and to learn and get advice from some of the wonderfully talented people who work in the television and film industries and take the time to post here."One of the first postings is RAW CinemaDNG shots from the Blackmagic Cinema Camera for download. Taken from the John Brawley test shots, they will allow DoPs to gauge the real potential of the camera.

Visitors to IBC should be seeing the new camera, along with the many aftermarket accessories that are already available.

The new forum also includes a posting to a download of Resolve 9, beta 3.