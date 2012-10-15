B2B Content Marketing: Trends and Benchmarks for 2012

It's no surprise more B2B marketers are looking at content creation to boost their sales efforts. According to a recent study, content marketing is gaining in popularity: 83.5% of B2B marketers surveyed say they are stepping up their content marketing production over the next 12 months, up from the 71% who said so a year earlier, according to a report by Holger Schulze for Optify.

So why the increase?

Marketers are citing lead generation (68%), thought leadership/market education (50%) and brand awareness (39%) as their top three goals for using content marketing.

Top Content Tactics

B2B marketers also use a wide variety of content marketing tactics to achieve their goals. One of the most popular content tactics are white papers, essential guides, and eBooks (61%). These are also considered to be the second most effective (73%), next to case studies.

Among B2B marketers, successful content starts with engaging and compelling storytelling (81.5%), originality (52.6%), and customized content (49.2%), followed by well-edited copy (38.5%) and professional writing (38.3%). However not surprisingly, 56% of B2B marketers cite "time and bandwidth" as their biggest challenge to creating content, and 53% cite producing truly engaging content. And that's where Broadcast Engineering comes in... When you align your solutions alongside turnkey, award-winning editorial, your showcasing your products in a truly valuable environment. Written with expert perspective and analysis, a must-read essential guide ties your products to the latest buzz in your market sector. It's never been easier to create content and showcase your products.

LEARN MORE

Source: B2B Content Marketing: Trends and Benchmarks for 2012, MarketingProfs Read more