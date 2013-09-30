Understanding the fundamentals of satellite communications systems

At this year’s Content & Communications World show in New York City, attendees involved with government and enterprise-level projects will learn the intricacies of the satellite communications industry and how to make it work for their business. That’s important for those looking for a clear understanding of when to use satellites and how satellites both compete and coexist with today’s terrestrial communications.

The topic will be addressed in two separate two-hour sessions, entitled, “Fundamentals of Satellite Communications Systems”, parts One and Two, on two separate days. Burt H. Liebowitz, Principal Network Engineer at MITRE Corporation and a well-respected, 30-year veteran of the satellite industry in general, will serve as host. He spent years as a senior executive developing sophisticated computer-based telecommunications and transaction processing systems for government and industry and holds three patents related to satellite networking.

On Wednesday, November 13, at 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM, Liebowitz, in Part 1, will focus on the basics of what you need to know to use the technology to its full advantage. This first session will cover orbits, frequencies, digital transmission techniques and ground station technology for point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and full-mesh satellite communications networks. In Part II, to held on Thursday, November 14 at 8:00AM, Liebowitz will provide more detailed analysis and outline various applications for communications satellites and current-day success stories. This includes mission-critical private networks, disaster recovery, rural telephony and multicasting.

The highly informative seminar, which is open to all attendees, will provide an understanding of when to use satellites and how satellites both compete and coexist with terrestrial communications and will conclude with an overview of recent and proposed communications satellite systems. The sessions will also touch on the emergence of IP networking services delivered via satellite.