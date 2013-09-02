LiveU unveils LU500 uplink solution

LiveU has unveiled its LU500 professional-grade uplink solution in a small, lightweight form-factor. Powered by LiveU's new multi-processor video encoding engine and fourth-generation patented bonding algorithms, the LU500 features a proprietary internal antennas and optimizes available bandwidth to deliver broadcast-quality live HD video transmission for compelling 24/7 news and events coverage on-the-move and in fixed locations.

The LU500 weighs around 1kg (2.2lbs) and is designed to offer the ultimate combination of high-performance and small size with and end-to-end boot-up time of less than a minute. It supports Anton Bauer, V-Lock, PAG and LiveU's internal swappable batteries, and it offers remote control functions via the LiveU Central management platform.

The unit includes LiveU Connect, LiveU's single multi-layered live video ecosystem that includes: front-end field acquisition cellular bonding products; back-end servers; and the LiveU Central management platform that allows full configuration, control and monitoring of the entire ecosystem and content via any browser-supported device.

The LU500, with new multimedia processors, offers up to 10 bonded connections plus WiFi and two LAN connections. It can be connected to the LiveU Xtender antenna for extra resiliency in challenging conditions, and connected to satellite equipment to create a hybrid cellular/satellite solution for guaranteed bandwidth in remote areas. It can also support additional optional modems via external USB ports.

For more information, visit LiveU at IBC Stands 3.A63 and 3.A68.