Vizrt to demonstrate Viz Arena

At IBC2013, Vizrt will demonstrate a new live image-based camera tracking technology and integration with its live sports enhancement product Viz Arena.

Based on state-of-the-art image processing technology that is also applied in Vizrt's sports analysis system Viz Lebero, Viz Arena tracks cameras in real time based on a clean video feed. This makes it possible to apply graphics to the field without the need of mechanical tracking heads. Live sports enhancements include virtual advertisements, distance measurements, record lines, player pointers, team badges or starting grids. Replay effects are possible using the new EVS integration.

Alsoat IBC, Vizrt will feature Harvester, a component that enables studio access to multi-angle footage of a live production, seamlessly integrated with Viz Libero, Viz Engine and Viz Media Engine in the broadcast center; Virtual Presenter, which places the talent among the players and action on the field of a sport analysis clip; an interactive package that covers all aspects of a studio show for the World Cup 2014; and new features and workflow improvements in Viz Libero.

For more information, visit Vizrt at IBC Stand 7.A10.