ENCO DAD automation, Lawo mixing consoles now seamlessly integrated
Lawo has announced that it is now possible to automate a multitude of functions between the Lawo sapphire and crystal mixing consoles and ENCO's DAD automation system.
For all ENCO and Lawo customers, the seamless integration means convenient operation. The bi-directional data transfer between the Lawo consoles and the DAD automation system is established entirely over IP, using RAVENNA technology for audio.
Lawo will present a fully operational system integration at IBC Stand 8.C71.
