Second NEXTGEN TV Transmission Site Coming to Phoenix

NEW YORK—The Phoenix Model Market, the collaborative effort between local broadcasters and Pearl TV to test the development of the NEXTGEN TV standard, has announced that it intends to launch a second transmission facility later this year that will power a single frequency network. The new transmission site is still awaiting approval on a transmission license from the FCC.

The new NEXTGEN TV facility will be built by E.W. Scripps with KASW Television serving as the host station and other local stations, like Scripps-owned KNXV Television, providing assistance, per Brian Lawlor, president of local media for E.W. Scripps.

“The KASW TV facility will provide one node (of a total of four total transmission locations) that will cover the Phoenix market with a very robust over-the-air signal using a single frequency network,” said Dave Folsom, Pearl TV lead technical engineer. “This new technology provides a means by which NEXTGEN TV can be transmitted on the same frequency at different locations throughout a local coverage area, thus increasing the signal strength to the viewer.”

More information on the new transmission site will be available during the NAB Show New York, taking place from Oct. 16-17.

Other NEXTGEN TV related technology that will be demonstrated during the NAB conference will include a public showing of a common “application framework,” with prototype TV receivers demonstrating how user experience will look on various brands of consumer NEXTGEN TV sets. The framework is meant to give broadcasters the ability to differentiate the viewing experience with their own branding and interactive features; the initial launch will feature an interactive menu for viewing live over-the-air TV, weather updates and locally generated video on-demand functionality. Pearl TV will demonstrate the application framework at the ATSC booth, N1055, on the NAB Show New York exhibit floor.

In addition, a nearly 100-page “Host Station Manual” that was created by engineers who have been working in the Phoenix Model Market is now available for free download on either www.PhoenixNextGenTV.com or www.PearlTV.com. The manual is designed to help the NEXTGEN TV host stations that will launch in top 40 markets across the country.

