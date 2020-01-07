Apollo PublicTV Launches NextGen Broadcast Service

EAST LANSING, Mich.—After launching in December with the specific goal of helping public broadcasters transition to the ATSC 3.0 standard, Apollo PublicTV has announced a new service that will let stations broadcast NextGen TV immediately, NextGen Broadcast (NGB).

This patent-pending three-in-one solution from Apollo PublicTV is designed to leverage a station’s existing ATSC 1.0 broadcast spectrum to launch ATSC 3.0 services, requiring no 3.0 license or spectrum and no 3.0 broadcast chain.

Available in a “pay-as-you-use” model, an NGB subscriber station is offered 3.0-ready receivers, RF equipment and access to cloud tools that will enable them to create 3.0 services, conduct test scenarios, provide educational sessions to station staff, perform PoC’s and field trials and get the word out to their communities and local governments.

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, a partner in Apollo PublicTV, is the first station to go on-air with the NGB service.

“The promise of potential NextGen TV is now being made available to every public broadcaster with Apollo’s NGB as a service solution,” said Suis Elkins, general manager at WKAR Public Media. “It’s exciting to be able to provide a clear migration path to NextGen TV. The solution we’re announcing today allows public broadcasters the opportunity to bring NextGen TV broadcast experiences to their communities with minimal effort and cost commitment.”