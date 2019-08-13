3.0 Interop, ATSC Meeting Prove Successful Forums for Gaian Solutions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—An NAB organized ATSC 3.0 interop held at the News Press & Gazette stations in Santa Barbara, Calif., June 24-27 proved to be a success for Gaian Solutions and other tech providers, broadcast equipment vendors, CE manufacturers and systems integrators in assessing various aspects of Next Gen TV, including different PLP setups, 4K video delivery, AC4 audio performance, interactivity, Advance Emergency Alerting and ad insertion, the company said.

Gaian Solutions specializes in AI- and Machine Learning-based content monetization in two-sided markets across different vertical niches in the media industry. Based on the interop, the company has announced its SaaS 3.0 offering is ready for business.

During the interop, which took place at KCOY, KEYT and KKFX in Santa Barbara, the company successfully tested one of its many broadcaster apps on televisions from three leading set manufacturers.

Built to the A344 ATSC 3.0 standard, the app allows for viewers to understand traffic conditions on the road. The broadcaster app delivers live traffic updates as well as live drone footage spotlighting a traffic situation via the Application Media Player. Viewers can interact with the app to learn more details as they switch from linear content via the Receiver Media Player, the company said.

In May at the ATSC Next Gen TV Conference in Washington, D.C., Gaian Solutions made a more extensive public showing of its 3.0 products as part of its Mobius platform. Those included:

Dynamic, client-side ad insertion for a 3.0 service;

a 3.0 in-vehicle experience enabled by a non-video car dash receiver app supporting various use cases, such as weather alerts, contextual advertising and broadcaster alliance formation to deliver seamless coverage along a particular route;

datacasting highlighting the non-real-time data transfer capabilities on ATSC 3.0;

ATSC 3.0 system manager supporting programmatic control of the broadcaster chain, geo-identification of a service area and zones and other features; and

weather bulletins as a broadcast app.

More information is available on the Gaian Solutions website.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.