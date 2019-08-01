Videon Products at IBC2019

At IBC2019, Videon will showcase its award-winning EdgeCaster edge compute encoder. Videon's EdgeCaster is the industry's first HTTP CMAF streaming encoder that includes multiple-bit-rate outputs in support of ultra-low-latency streaming solutions for broadcast, pro AV, and prosumer applications — at an industry-leading price point.

IBC2019 Highlight: EdgeCaster Ultra-Low Latency Encoder

Videon's EdgeCaster product is at the forefront of edge computing. The EdgeCaster enables 4K HEVC and H.264 encoded signals as part of an HLS, DASH, and CMAF workflow, while simultaneously creating six different encoded output versions. By performing these functions that are traditionally carried out in the cloud, EdgeCaster enables faster-than-broadcast latency while also reducing the cost of streaming.

The key to the EdgeCaster's management of time-laden, expensive cloud functions such as transcoding, format repackaging, multiple-bit-rate creation, and other computationally intensive processes is Videon's intellectual property developed using Qualcomm® technology. With the processing power of the SnapDragon™ chip, the EdgeCaster streams at resolutions up to 4K at 30 FPS using either H.264 or H.265/HEVC compression. The EdgeCaster can also output up to six streams simultaneously, in multiple bit rates and resolutions, using chunked HLS or DASH and still offer the flexibility to take advantage of power over ethernet (PoE).

As an AWS Elemental Technology Partner, Videon's EdgeCaster interfaces directly to MediaStore and Cloudfront, enabling less than 3 seconds of latency, in scale, over public internet connections using standard HTTP-compatible applications for playback. As a result, EdgeCaster users can easily launch and scale up services — including live, interactive services and other delay-sensitive applications.

In addition to HTTP-based streaming, the EdgeCaster can simultaneously support two additional low-latency formats. Videon's support for SRT on both encode and decode allows users to stream from building to building or across campuses while achieving latency of less than half a second. EdgeCaster's robust feature set ensures maximum flexibility by touting three low-latency options ranging from worldwide in three seconds, one second interactive, and less than a second for unparalleled point-to-point streaming.

"By providing ultra-low latency and enabling users to support multiple workflows simultaneously, our EdgeCaster edge compute encoder is transforming the manner in which live events, esports, enterprise connectivity, betting, auctions, and other applications — where video is distributed to audiences across various platforms — achieve social video engagement. Whether for local or global live streaming, Videon's cost-effective EdgeCaster delivers ultra-low latency by using edge encoding to deliver HTTP CMAF formats with multiple bit rates that bypass the need for costly, time-intensive cloud operations, allowing users to take full advantage of current and future demand for streaming content."

— Todd Erdley, CEO, Videon

Videon is a world-leading provider of ultra-low-latency, high-resolution, and high-performance streaming solutions that enable users in the prosumer, pro AV, and broadcast markets to simplify streaming workflows and reduce costs. Videon has also partnered with top software brands around the globe to incorporate its technology solutions into millions of devices. Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment by emphasizing the belief that employees should care more about others than they do about themselves.

Videon simply moves media. https://streaming.videon-central.com/

