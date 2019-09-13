Vantage to Debut New EasyTouch Glass Keypad at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Vantage at CEDIA Expo 2019, Legrand | AV Booth 905

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Sept. 11, 2019 — Vantage Controls, a brand of Legrand | AV Residential Solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting its new EasyTouch Glass modular keypad station for the first time at CEDIA Expo 2019. On display in Legrand | AV's booth 905, the keypad combines powerful functionality with a sleek, contemporary design for residential projects of any size.

EasyTouch Glass offers a highly reflective, glass-like look with a smooth touch surface for a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. Available with up to five programmable buttons for different scenes — such as "Welcome," "Away," or "Party" — not only does the keypad allow users to set the lighting in a space with one touch, it can also incorporate control over QMotion automated shading, speakers, and other third-party systems.

Completely customizable, EasyTouch Glass allows installers to mix or match colors for trims, buttons, and faceplates, while an inner-surface ink layering process ensures consistent color definition and reflectivity. Buttons are laser-engraved in a TrueType font, with the letters illuminated by adjustable RGB backlighting in the user's color of choice. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the backlighting based on the time of day, and users can easily determine which scenes are active based on the button's color or intensity.

For installers, the EasyTouch Glass is easily designed and programmed through Vantage's Design Center software. Ideal for use as both a stand-alone keypad or in combination with Vantage's Equinox touchscreen, as well as with wireless applications, the device is simple to install in 1- to 4-gang electrical boxes.

"Our EasyTouch Glass provides an elegant design to complement the aesthetics of the modern smart home," said Fritz Werder, vice president and general manager of Legrand Residential AV Systems. "And with its custom color palette, programmable buttons, and adjustable backlighting, it's a world apart from other keypads on the market when it comes to customizability and functionality."

The EasyTouch Glass keypad will be available in October 2019.

The leading event in connected technology, CEDIA Expo 2019 will take place Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

