TSL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS’ PIETER SCHILLEBEECKX DISCUSSES 5.1 FOR LIVE SPORTS BROADCASTING AT THE 2013 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2013 — TSL Professional Products Ltd.’s ( TSL PPL)Pieter Schillebeeckx, Product Manager for the company’s SoundField series of Surround Sound Microphones and Processors, will present a seminar entitled, “Broadcasting the Surround Experience – Making 5.1 Simple for Live Sports Broadcasting from Capture to Delivery,” on Monday, April 8, 2013, from 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at the 2013 NAB Show’s Pro Audio Pit (Booth C3155), at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As 5.1 surround audio takes hold as the norm for broadcasts, it has presented many broadcasters with the challenge of easily capturing surround – particularly during live events. Schillebeeckx will deliver an overview presentation addressing these issues as well as stressing the need for stereo/mono downmix compatibility. The presentation will relay simple methods for the capturing of surround sound, as well as stereo to 5.1 upmixing through to monitoring.

Additionally, Schillebeeckx will discuss the traditional methods of surround capture, which often produce audio that suffers from phase incoherency and results in artifacts when downmixing to stereo or mono. Schillebeeckx will show how broadcasters can entirely eradicate this issue through the use of “single point source” “phase coherent” surround microphones.

Attendees are also invited to visit TSL PPL at Booth #N1124 to gain a firsthand look at the technology and equipment discussed at the seminar.

This seminar is open to all NAB attendees.

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk/products.aspx.