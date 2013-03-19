Mosart Medialab AS Products at the 2013 NAB Show

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.4

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.4 has a range of new features and functions, including a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI) with full user configurability, which further enhance the most versatile and powerful studio automation system on the market. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons for simple and quick access. A range of interface overviews also can be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for a range of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/NewscastAutomation.zip

Photo Caption: Mosart(R) Newscast Automation

New for 2013

Newscast Automation 3.4 now also includes interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers; Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers; Casper, Xpression, and Pixelpower graphics; and Brainstorm virtual studio and Camerobot systems. Mosart's industry-leading open-systems compatibility is extended with new support for Octopus and Annova's OpenMedia in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News, and NorCom's NCPower. Mosart(R) now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of vision mixers, nine brands of video servers, nine graphics systems, and six camera robotics systems -- as well as simultaneous usage of gear from multiple camera robotic vendors, the most recent being Technodolly.

Mosart's Virtual Audio Fader Panel gives the director and production staff more control and a better overview of audio faders and levels -- both those on air and those coming up next.

Content repurposing/reuse and media asset management (MAM) integration are enhanced with Mosart's delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus. Through the news as-run integration, continuity and MAM systems are now able to reuse individual stories or events from earlier recorded Mosart productions. Mosart can also be user-configured to query MAM systems for metadata information.

Mosart(R) Multi-Studio Solution

Mosart(R) multi-studio solution is a software package for larger multi-studio broadcasters, and consists of Mosart Media Router and Mosart Template Sharing. The package provides highly efficient, streamlined sharing of resources and coordination across several control rooms. Scarce resources such as video server ports and graphics engines can be shared for optimal use of infrastructure. Workflow for journalists and production staff is optimised across the broadcasting facilities through template sharing and an automated template database, making it possible to create templates that can be called by the journalists from the Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) throughout the organization and can be used in multiple control rooms. Mosart's system also integrates with studio management systems to provide the ultimate in efficiency and economy.

Company Quote:

"At this year's NAB we'll be showcasing the latest enhancements to our Newscast Automation system, probably the most versatile and powerful product of its kind. It allows broadcasters to create their own environment for live operation and benefit from built-in, easy-to-use automation features. By providing streamlined sharing of resources across multiple control rooms, our multi-studio solution offers efficiency for broadcasters operating several studios." -- John Kjellevold, Mosart's Managing Director

Company Overview

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, Global TV, and NRK are a few of its customers.