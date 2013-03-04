Get the Right Camera for your Production with Moviola

Once you’ve actually gotten your concept off the ground, it’s easy to try and jump right into production. But there’s a critical step that gets passed over far too often. To make sure you get the footage you need to start with the right camera. That’s why Moviola has announced a free, live webinar airing on March 5th at 11:30 AM PST. The webinar will walk viewers through different types of cameras, from ENG to Cinema and help make decisions as to which cameras are best to use in which situations. Attendees can expect to walk away with an understanding of how to define their productions, and then make camera decisions based on their project specific requirements.



Presenter Rick Young has worked in television and video production since the late 1980’s. He bought his first DV camera in 1997 and since then, has established himself as a single-operator Producer/Director with a passion for affordable filmmaking. Rick is the editor for Movie Machine, a website devoted to the art and technology of digital filmmaking: www.moviemachine.tv. He is the author of numerous books including The Easy Guide to Final Cut Pro X (Focal Press) and more.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/choosing-the-right-camera-for-your-production/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



