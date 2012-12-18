Bexel’s Falcon Sportscaster Console Knocks Out Clutter in Boxing Broadcast Booth

Cutting-Edge Solution Maximizes Performance and Functionality for On-Air Sports Talent

LOS ANGELES, DECEMBER 18, 2012—As a booth A2, Bob Marcus has spent the past 18 years setting up and connecting audio equipment in the announcers booth for numerous boxing and other sporting events around the country. One of the biggest recurring issues he has dealt with over the years is the clutter and lack of space available in the booth. To remedy that situation, Marcus turned to the Falcon Sportscaster Console, manufactured under the ASG-Products division of Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions.

Designed to meet the needs of U.S. sports broadcasters, the Falcon was created by Bexel in response to customer requests for help reducing the space requirements of the audio equipment in the announce booth. “I first used Bexel’s Falcon for a boxing broadcast this summer and was immediately impressed,” says Marcus. “Announcers rarely have enough room on their tables for all the notes and broadcast-related information, so the smaller the footprint of the equipment that we use, the better. The Falcon is not only the smallest box out there; it comes packed with innovative features. One of its greatest features is that it offers an individual cable that connects to the breakout box so the A2 doesn’t have to carry around a bulky and heavy booth mult.”

The ASG-Falcon provides the on-air sportscaster a “cough” switch, dual talkback outputs and ultra-high fidelity earpieces for reduced listener fatigue. All this is contained in a footprint smaller than a paperback book and allows for cable dressing that further minimizes the critical front-to-back space requirement. The Falcon supports all variety of common microphone/headset connections as well as stereo and mono earpieces.

“I was extremely impressed with the Falcon’s ability to allow a user to turn the back panel to face either left or right. This is something that comes in handy when working in such small confines,” adds Marcus. “On the other boxes, everything comes straight out the back. By having the ability to turn the Falcon’s rear connectors flush left or flush right, the user can place the box tightly against the back of the table, saving critical space. It makes life a whole lot easier. I feel it is important to give credit where credit is due and Andrew McHaddad at Bexel should be recognized for creating such an amazing and functional piece of equipment.”

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance.

About the Vitec Group:

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Service provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews.