Alarab News Channel Automates Media Traffic, Scheduling and Planning with Imagine Communications

DUBAI, January 6, 2014 — Imagine Communications, a market leader in advertising management and video infrastructure solutions serving global TV networks, broadcast stations, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPD), governments and enterprise markets, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply an integrated media traffic, planning and scheduling system for Alarab News Channel, a new broadcaster based in Bahrain. Alarab TV will join the highly competitive news market in the Middle East in early 2015, and has selected Imagine Communications software to help launch and manage a cost-effective, seamless, robust and efficient workflow for managing their operations.

For Alarab TV, Mr. Jamal Khashoggi, editor-in-chief and General Manager said, “Our goal is to change the way news is broadcast in the Middle East, bringing the news that matters to our viewers in a completely fresh way. Imagine Communications’ software will help us meet that goal.”

Imagine Communications’ advertising management platform will be used by Alarab TV for detailed scheduling of both program content and commercials, as well as advertising sales. The tight integration of traffic and sales information helps maximise monetization opportunities through detailed management analytics and efficient workflows. Seamless interfacing and data exchange with third-party automation and asset management systems enables Imagine Communications’ media software applications to drive Alarab’s entire transmission operation, directing playout while simplifying content management workflows.

“Alarab is the most anticipated television channel launch in the Middle East for many years, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Bob Lamb, Product Management of Imagine Communications’ Media Software Portfolio. “Alarab recognizes that to be effective in the broadcast arena as a news provider, you need to manage operations as simply as possible. By implementing our integrated media software system, they will be positioned to realize those efficiencies through secure, streamlined and flexible operations.”

About Alarab News Channel

Alarab TV is a brand new style of news channel, designed to give a new generation of news watchers what they need. Alarab TV aims to bring its viewers news from around the world that impacts their lives, and set it in the context of the region’s history and politics. The all-Arabic channel will include extensive news programming as well as regular news roundups, travel and the channel’s deal with Bloomberg will enable it to bring business people the very latest information they need.

About Imagine Communications

Leveraging more than five decades of innovation, Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader of advertising management and video infrastructure solutions serving global TV networks, broadcast station groups, multichannel video programming distributors, governments and enterprise markets spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than three million Imagine Communications products deployed globally. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.