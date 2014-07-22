Rent the RED Epic Dragon Sensor Camera From Adorama Rental Co Today

The industry’s hottest new 6K digital still and motion camera is now available from Adorama Rental Co; Filmmakers can get their hands on the RED Epic Dragon Sensor Camera with mounts compatible for Leica-M, Canon EF, Nikon and PL lenses starting at just $910

New York, NY – July 22, 2014 –Adorama Rental Co (ARC), the industry source for professional cinematographers, videographers and photographers, is now renting out the RED Epic Dragon Sensor digital cinema camera. The brand new 6K RED Dragon® sensor allows filmmakers to capture over 9x more pixels than HD, while 19 MP packs in detail beyond belief. The RED Epic is helmed as a groundbreaking still and motion camera that can capture up to 100 frames per second at full resolution, translating into thousands of chances to capture the perfect image.

ARC rental rates for the RED Epic Dragon Sensor Camera start at just $910. The camera can be ordered with mounts compatible for Leica-M, Canon EF, Nikon and PL lenses. Filmmakers can use the camera with any of their own lenses or additionally rented lenses, and can add a host of accessories from ARC’s inventory to complete their filmmaking package for any type of shooting environment.

Access to one of the world’s most advanced cinema cameras has never been easier. The RED Epic Dragon’s compact form factor, 6K resolution and wide dynamic range make it the perfect solution for 3D capture. The new RED Dragon sensor features the company’s most advanced color science yet, resulting in softer skin tones, richer and more vibrant primary colors, and in general, colors that are more true to life than ever before. The RED Dragon sensor has exceeded all expectations with a 101 DxOMark Sensor Score, making it the new reigning champion in dynamic range. REDMAG SSD media is a solid state media solution for the EPIC Dragon camera. Storage capacities of 48GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB allow cinematographers to choose the media that fits their storage and budgetary requirements for any production.

Find ARC Rental Rates For:

RED Epic 6K Dragon PL Camera

RED Epic 6K Dragon EF Camera

RED Epic 6K Dragon Nikon Camera

RED Epic 6K Dragon Leica Mount Camera

About Adorama Rental Co

Adorama Rental Co has been in business since 1988 and has become the ultimate industry source for professional cinematographers, videographers and photographers. ARC rents and supports a full range of still and motion cameras, including lenses and accessories, lighting and grip equipment. It is a “one-stop” destination for every kind of shoot, carrying the most comprehensive list of DSLRs, digital backs, video and digital cinema cameras, strobes and continuous lights, at rates that make sense. Adorama Rental Co is a division of Adorama (www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Visit Adorama Rental Co at www.adoramarentals.com.

RED Epic Dragon Sensor Digital Cinema Camera