Sound Devices Announces Three Key Appointments

REEDSBURG, WI, May 14, 2014— Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for production,is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Isaacs to VP of Marketing and Product Design, Dan Desjardins to Manager of Software Development and Quality Assurance and Gabriel Benitez to Sales Manager.

“These three new key appointments represent a significant step forward in our ability to develop and promote superlative video and audio products,” says Matt Anderson, CEO, Sound Devices. “Paul, Dan and Gabriel bring an essential wealth of sales, market and technical knowledge and experience to the company at a time when Sound Devices products are expanding into several important new markets.”

Prior to joining Sound Devices, Isaacs worked in broadcast engineering with the BBC, product development with HHB Communications and as an audio/video consultant with Applied Audio Consultants. Since 2008, he has been a key player in the definition, user-interface design and software development of Sound Devices’ award-winning video and audio recorders. In his new role as VP of Marketing and Product Design, he will educate new and existing markets about the benefits of using Sound Devices video and audio products. In addition, he will continue to be a main player in the design and definition of new products. In his off hours, Isaacs plays keyboard in a number of bands.

Paul’s outstanding in-depth product knowledge and industry experience is a huge asset in all of our future marketing efforts,” says Jon Tatooles, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Sound Devices. “We are excited about all three announcements as it is representative of our overall growth and success as a company.”

Desjardins brings 24 years of experience as a software specialist, designer, manager and developer with Dynatech, iNEWS, Avid, Weather Central and WSI with him to Sound Devices. He also spent 11 years in broadcast television as a reporter, photographer, engineer and manager. As Manager of Software Development and Quality Assurance, he will oversee the development of the latest firmware for all of Sound Devices audio and video products, while also ensuring that all hardware products from Sound Devices meet the company’s high-quality criteria before reaching the customer. Desjardins is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and SMPTE, and an avid still photographer.

Benitez joins Sound Devices as Sales Manager. He has 15 years of experience working in the Latin American markets, with a background in audio engineering and radio frequency coordination of wireless devices. A native speaker of both English and Spanish, he is also fluent in Portuguese. He will focus on increasing Sound Devices’ presence in the Latin American markets, while also strengthening the company’s reseller and distributor networks in the region. In his free time, Benitez enjoys playing guitar, drums and bass.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.