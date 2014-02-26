Archimedia Technology at the 2014 NAB Show

Conceived at last year's NAB Show out of the need to deliver and read files originating from 4K cameras, Archimedia Technology offers a range of tools that allows video engineers and archivists to access, play, manage, and test files in mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, ultimately making content deliverable more quickly at higher quality. In its inaugural run at the NAB Show, Archimedia invites visitors to its booth to experience the power of this unparalleled line of tools on HD and UHD screens, including the foundation of its product line, the Archimedia Master Player.

Archimedia Master Player

At the 2014 NAB Show, Archimedia will display its inaugural product, the Archimedia Master Player. Designed for video engineers, producers, directors, manufacturers, and archivists who work with video mastering formats such as JPEG 2000, Archimedia Master Player is the first software player to support all common master formats in use around the world today -- including the long-awaited, studio-driven SMPTE IMF -- and the first to allow users to view, test, and measure archival-quality files on a standard UHD/HDTV and traditional SDI equipment. Even XYZ files such as DPX and TIFF can be viewed on an RGB projector or TV that many people already own. This revolutionary capability not only makes content deliverable more quickly at higher quality, but also makes it unnecessary to create and store the content in other formats. The latest release contains features that make the player a true 4K-era replacement for videotape machines for master-grade quality control and archiving functions. Key among them is the ability to control audio and video remotely using RS-422 jog/shuttle wheels, with smooth scrub sounds for all supported formats in slow-motion, forward, and reverse. The Archimedia Master Player is available in both HDTV and 4K/UHDTV/Digital Cinema versions.

Archimedia Workstations

Visitors to the Archimedia booth at the 2014 NAB Show will get a close look at Archimedia Workstations driven by Archimedia's breakthrough Master Player software. For QC operators, producers, directors, archivists, managers, and other media professionals in the digital cinema and broadcast industries, Archimedia Workstations take the guesswork and headache out of buying hardware for critical viewing and quality control of master media files. Available in broadcast HD, 2K Digital Cinema, and 4K/UHDTV versions, each Archimedia Workstation comes with a state-of-the-art HDMI output up to 4K@60Hz, 70 alignment test patterns up to 4:4:4 12 bits, and remote control support for the user's choice of jog/shuttle/scrub device by Sony 9-pin protocol. Optional HD-SDI, 4K-SDI, and Quad 4K-SDI cards are available for SDI monitoring, and an optional Fibre Channel card enables use with a storage area network. Optional advanced test patterns up to 4:4:4 12 bits allow the most sophisticated users to set up critical workflows and systems.

Archimedia HD, 4K, and Quad 4K SDI Cards

At the 2014 NAB Show, Archimedia will display the Archimedia HD-SDI, 4K-SDI, and Quad 4K-SDI cards for the Archimedia Master Player. The cards, made by Bluefish444, include a Master Player installer that will flash the cards' firmware so that they behave properly under control of the Master Player. By deploying the cards, video engineers and archivists can use an Archimedia Workstation as a HD or cinematic-quality videotape player or disk-based SDI video server. (The most sophisticated users could even deploy the cards with the Archimedia Master Player software on a standard Windows(R) 7 or 8 computer.) Under the control of the Archimedia Master Player, the user's HDTV or UHDTV can display a video file at the same frame rate as the original when in full-screen mode, marking the first time that an HDMI monitor and SDI monitor can be faithfully compared up to 4K resolution alongside a computer desktop. For quality control, the file's technical metadata can be viewed while the file is playing.

Archimedia Advanced Test Suite

Along with other products that accompany the Archimedia Master Player, Archimedia will demonstrate the Archimedia Advanced Test Suite, a set of advanced test patterns developed by renowned video test and measurement company VideoQ specifically for aligning monitors precisely and pushing codec systems to the limit. Designed for use with the Archimedia Master Player and available in HD and 4K versions, the Archimedia Advanced Test Suite allows users to test, align, configure, troubleshoot, and stress any equipment with an SDI or HDMI input. Such devices include encoders, transmitters, video recorders, monitors, projectors, standards converters, editors, and ingest and capture devices. When combined with partner VideoQ's VQMA-3 software analyzer and one of Archimedia's SDI conversion cards, the Master Player and Advanced Test Suite offer the industry's first full-featured test environment that is far less costly and far easier to transport than previous comparable test environments.

"The idea for Archimedia was born at the NAB Show last year, and after a lot of hard work, we're especially excited to be able to demonstrate our products to the media and entertainment world this year. We've created tools that streamline the incredibly complex file interchange process and allow both archivists and production teams to make use of their master files without expensive hardware or software. Archimedia gives these users innovative tools that they've never had before but have long needed. As we march ever closer to a 4K world (and beyond), these tools will become indispensable."

-- Mark Gray, President and CEO, Archimedia Technology

About Archimedia Technology

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

