Broadpeak Mobile World Congress 2014 Exhibitor Preview

As a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT and mobile operators worldwide, Broadpeak brings its proven expertise in the CDN domain into the mobile world.

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Broadpeak will share its vision for delivering OTT video leveraging CDN technologies. Key product highlights will include Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) selection tool, award-winning nanoCDN(TM) video delivery technology, and BkS400 high-performance streaming video servers.

Sharing Broadpeak's Vision at Mobile World Congress 2014

With the rapid deployment of 4G/LTE networks, delivering high-quality video over mobile networks is now possible. Adaptive bitrate formats that have been successful for OTT video are well suited for these new networks. But when it comes to popular live events, scalability is key to spare radio frequency. Leveraging the eMBMS technology, Broadpeak nanoCDN(TM) delivers infinite scalability for live events by implementing multicast adaptive bitrate to the end user devices.

Finally, moving up the video delivery chain, Broadpeak has brought to market solutions for content providers who want to be able to select the best CDN in a dynamic manner. Content providers may want to define a different CDN for their video content served to 3G/4G customers and fixed line / Wi-Fi customers in order to benefit from the specific enhancements provided by each CDN service provider. This is now possible thanks to a new feature of the Broadpeak umbrellaCDN(TM) selector that introduces a network criteria to handle CDN allocation decisions.

Key Products

umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN Selection Solution

Visitors to the Broadpeak booth at Mobile World Congress can learn more about umbrellaCDN(TM), a CDN selection product for content providers and operators. Using umbrellaCDN, content providers and operators can cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content with the best possible QoE. The ideal CDN for each end-user request is selected according to operator-defined, rule-based parameters, such as end-user location, end-user ISP, group of content (e.g., live/VOD, pay/free, premium/trailer), time of day, QoS, type of network, and more.

nanoCDN(TM) Video Delivery Technology

Broadpeak will also be on hand at Mobile World Congress to discuss its award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology. Leveraging home networks and end users' devices, nanoCDN resolves live OTT consumption peak issues by turning millions of broadband gateways, STBs tablets, or smartphones into active components of the content delivery infrastructure. With nanoCDN, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from the operator's network.

BkS400 Streaming Video Servers

Broadpeak's high-performance streaming servers are capable of streaming media in any format, including the new MPEG-DASH standard, and can reach a 40-Gbps streaming capacity. Utilizing the company's streaming servers and CDN management suite, operators can offer delinearized TV services like NPVR, start-over, network time-shifting, and impulsive recording.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated.

The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

