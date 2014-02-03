WORK Microwave at CABSAT 2014

WORK Microwave will showcase an extensive range of satellite communications technologies at CABSAT 2014, designed to optimize bandwidth, improve signal quality, and reduce operating expenses. Key highlights will include enhancements to the company's DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator, DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP, and Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series.

WORK Microwave platforms span a wide range of applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets, including SNG, digital terrestrial TV and local cable distribution, direct-to-home, IP trunking and backhaul, teleport, remote location, and more.

Key Products and Technology Demos

DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator

Powered by a combination of video and IP technologies, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator provides operators with the ideal solution for IP network links and TV contribution. At CABSAT 2014, WORK Microwave will demonstrate the modulator's advanced feature set, which helps operators get the most out of expensive satellite bandwidth, optimize data transport, and dramatically improve satellite signal quality. New carrier ID support defines the modulation, channel coding, and signaling protocol intended for the identification of the host carrier, enabling operators to eliminate or reduce radio frequency interference between satellite signals. Relying on this important tool, satellite operators can deliver a higher quality of service to customers. Other innovative features include DVB-S2 multistream, TSoIP, and wideband (up to 80Mbaud). In addition, the DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator platform supports next-generation DVB-S2 extensions, providing operators with a future-proof solution.

DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP Integrated With XipLink TCP/QoS Feature

At CABSAT 2014, WORK Microwave will demonstrate the DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP, which harnesses XipLink traffic shaping and WORK Microwave OptiACM functionalities to optimize throughput and increase network bandwidth for service providers, corporate networks, and telcos. During a live demonstration, visitors can view an interactive test setup that shows how the IP modem's ACM functionality automatically compensates for disturbances in the satellite link caused by physical conditions such as humidity and atmospheric precipitation.

Fixed Frequency Block Converter Series

At CABSAT 2014, WORK Microwave will also demonstrate improvements to its Fixed Frequency Block Converter Series, including Ka-band support for uplink and downlink services, superior phase noise, and adjustable slope compensation. The new enhancements optimize the performance and bandwidth of satellite communications links, enabling operators to cost-effectively deliver a superior signal quality.

WORK Microwave's fixed frequency block converters are based on a new compact, multichannel module design that allows operators to support up to four channels within 19-inch housing, lowering their operational expenses and saving valuable space. Leveraging the converter's unique four-channel design, satellite operators have access to the full capacity of the Ka-band, spanning 27.5MHz to 31GHz (3.5GHz). The Fixed Frequency Block Converter Series is the ideal solution for operators looking to expand their satellite capacity into next-generation spectrums like Ka-band to support high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 27 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

