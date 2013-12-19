Hackenbacker Tackles the Audio for a Classic Tale of Valour

Award-winning facility Hackenbacker has completed the entire audio post production for The Musketeers, a new 10-part BBC Drama Production for BBC One that will make its television debut next year. Commissioned by Ben Stephenson, Controller, BBC Drama Commissioning, and Danny Cohen, Director of Television, BBC (previously Controller, BBC One), this contemporary take on Alexandre Dumas’ classic tale of The Three Musketeers was created and written by Adrian Hodges. Hackenbacker’s founder Nigel Heath, who was also re-recording mixer for the series, says: "The Musketeers was pretty much the dream job for us: there were some fantastic opportunities for sound in this series, the stories are brilliant, the show looks amazing and the score by Murray Gold via Air Studios sounds astonishing. All in all, it's been a fantastic experience. The mixes have run extremely smoothly, which is a testament to the fine work done by our in house sound editors." The Musketeers stars Luke Pasqualino (Skins, The Borgias) as D’Artagnan, a skilled fighter from rural Gascony who is on a mission to right the wrong of his father’s death. When he reaches the lawless streets of 17th century Paris he meets Athos, Aramis and Porthos, the Three Musketeers played respectively by Tom Burke (Great Expectations, The Hour), Santiago Cabrera (Merlin, Heroes) and Howard Charles (Royal Shakespeare Company). Although they are primarily Louis X111’s bodyguards, these highly trained soldiers also stand resolutely for social justice, honour, valour and love. To D’Artagnan they are kindred spirits and, despite meeting them in unfortunate circumstances, he soon becomes accepted as part of the group. The Musketeers also features performances from Peter Capaldi (The Hour, The Thick Of It), Tamla Kari (Cuckoo, The Inbetweeners Movie), Maimie McCoy (Loving Miss Hatto), and Hugo Speer (Bedlam). The 10-part drama (10x60-minute) is a BBC Drama Production London for BBC One, co-produced with BBC America in association with BBC Worldwide. Jessica Pope is the BBC executive producer, Adrian Hodges is the creator and executive producer, and Colin Wratten is producer. -ends- About Hackenbacker: With more than 25 years experience in the audio post production business, Hackenbacker provides a first class service to the film and television industries. Its award-winning team of sound editors, designers and mixers combine a thorough knowledge of today’s technology with an understanding of the importance of deadlines in order to deliver an exceptional service to all Hackenbacker clients. The facility offers full time technical support and access to the very latest equipment as well as some more esoteric specialist devices. www.hackenbacker.com