The Tiffen Company Closes Out 2013 With Another Award-Winning Year

Steadicam SOLO, Lowel Blender 3-Light Kit, and Davis & Sanford ProElite tripods among a number of Tiffen products to be recognized as some of 2013’s best digital imaging product and accessories

Hauppauge, New York – December 17, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, closes out 2013 with a hefty collection of awards from industry tastemakers. The most recent accolades began rolling in when the Steadicam® SOLO™ landed a coveted spot on Outdoor Photographer's list of Editors’ Picks. SOLO continued Tiffen’s winning-streak, being honored with one of Digital Photo’s 2014 Editors’ Choice Awards, which features the magazine’s handpicked “annual collection of noteworthy gear and technology.” The camera stabilizer from the trusted Steadicam brand rounded out its wins with a Product Innovation Award from NewBay Media, which also awarded the Tiffen Variable ND Filter and Steadicam® CURVE™ for GoPro® HERO® cameras with honorable mentions. NewBay Media’s PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing, praising some of the industry’s most innovative new products that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users.

Listed twice in the Videomaker Editors’ Picks for Best Video Production Products for 2013, Tiffen is also proud to be recognized for its lighting and tripod products. The Lowel Blender 3-Light Kit was named the best light kit of the year, while Davis & Sanford ProElite Series was listed as the best tripod of 2013. “The manufacture and use of video production gear is in constant flux, but this past year we saw some changes not just to the technology, but how we use it. Rather than having step up changes we saw products go from evolutionary to revolutionary that will help producers from beginners to pros make better video,” Videomaker reports. “This was one of the hardest selections of products for the editors to determine at Videomaker, as we define the gear of the past year that we think is innovative and evolutionary enough to say it will last through the technological changes of the next year and more to come.”

“2013 has been another award-winning year for Tiffen. We’ve been working closely with photographers, videographers and imaging enthusiasts to offer an even wider selection of innovative digital imaging gear and accessories to help them create the world’s greatest images,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “I am so proud of all the people at Tiffen and customers who have helped shape these products, and am thankful to Videomaker, NewBay Media,Outdoor Photographer and Digital Photo, among others, for recognizing the passion and dedication that go into creating tools that continue to revolutionize the industry. We’re proud to close out 2013 on such a positive note, raising the bar higher than ever for 2014.”

A Strong Start to a Successful Year

While Tiffen closes out 2013 with a number of recent wins, the beginning of the year also proved to be just as fruitful. Kicking the year off right, Tiffen was named one of the recipients of the 64th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards, awarded for its Infrared Neutral Density (IRND) Glass Filter Technology for Digital Motion Picture Cameras. The company was honored at the awards ceremony during CES 2013 in January. In April during NAB 2013, Tiffen won two Studio Daily Prime Awards: a Best in Show for the state-of-the-art Tiffen IRND + GlimmerGlass Motion Picture/TV Filters and a Value award for the Davis & Sanford ProElite Series. Both awards were in the Production category, where Tiffen’s Lowel Prime Power LED also received a nomination. Also during this year’s NAB Show, Tiffen received a 21st Annual Mario Award given by TV Technology magazine for its Listec PromPTZ, one of the first prompters of its kind.

The awards continued in May 2013, when Tiffen Photo fx Ultra v5 was named “Best Mobile Photo App of 2013” by the prestigious Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). According to the TIPA website, editors of the member-magazines (full list can be found here:http://www.tipa.com/english/magazines_list.php) evaluate products introduced to the market in the past 12 months and base judgments on “innovation, the use of leading-edge technology, design and ergonomics, ease-of-use, as well as price/performance ratio.” In July, Tiffen was awarded the 2013 “Hot One” Award from Professional Photographer magazine for Steadicam Merlin 2 andDealerscope’s CE Week Line Show 2013 Best in Show Premier Product award in the Digital Imaging category for the brand new Steadicam CURVE™ for GoPro® HERO® products, ending the first half of the year in awards and setting the stage for the end of 2013.

The Davis & Sanford ProElite tripods, Lowel Blender 3-Light Kit, Tiffen Variable ND Filters, Steadicam CURVE for GoPro HERO, and Steadicam Solo will be on display at the 2014 International CES trade show held in Las Vegas from January 7 through 10 on stand C9143.

Request a Product Review Kit or Personal Press Briefing at CES 2014

Members of the media can contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to request additional product information such as a press review kit, or if attending the CES 2014 exhibition, set up a press appointment for a private product viewing by registering via this link.

Lowel Blender 3-Light Kit

The Lowel Blender LED Light is an easy-to-use lighting solution, ideal for mixed-source environments and run and gun–style video productions. Compact, the Lowel Blender is powered by AC as well as a host of professional battery connections. Users adjust the tungsten and daylight color dimmers until they match the ambient light of the location. The Lowel Blender 3-Light Kit comes equipped with three Blender LED Lights, three Lowel Uni-stands and one Slim Litebag.

For more information, please visit: http://www.lowel.com/kits/blender3light.html.

Davis & Sanford ProElite Series

The new Davis & Sanford ProElite Series includes a snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground, plus an adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity and a true fluid head design – providing shooters a system that performs flawlessly on both flat and uneven surfaces. The ergonomically-designed lever offers shooters incredibly smooth pan, scan and tilt with counter-balance control capabilities that support a wide range of camera weights. The variable quick release lets users to easily fine tune the camera balance.

For more information, please visit:http://www.tiffen.com/userimages2/davis_and_sanford/D%26S_ProElite-2-chart-2_SS.pdf.

Steadicam® SOLO™

The versatile Steadicam® SOLO™ is a camera stabilizer and monopod that has been cleverly engineered into one product that is perfect for DSLR and Camcorders, Steadicam SOLO product designers employed CAD (Computer Aided Drafting) and FEA (Finite Element Analysis) in the engineering process to maximize SOLO’s stabilization capabilities. The process was also employed to minimize its weight, offering users a high-performing Steadicam product with outstanding portability. The use of ultra-precise machining, rigid extruding, economic die-casting, and lightweight injection molding produced a superior Steadicam system that could withstand the rigors of heavy and constant travel/use.

Steadicam SOLO will be available in Q1 2014. For more information, please visit:http://www.tiffen.com/userimages2/Steadicam/Solo_SS.pdf.

Steadicam® CURVE

The newest member from the Academy Award-winning Steadicam family of products, CURVE is a stealth camera stabilizing system engineered for easy one-hand video shooting with GoPro® HERO® cameras. The handheld ergonomic design weighs a mere ½ lb. and is compact enough to fit into your back pocket. The CURVE handle folds up and locks to frame to provide compact storage and portability, and for use as a GoPro® camera handgrip — making it ideal for capturing smooth video even on the wildest adventures.

For more information, please visit: http://www.steadicamcurve.com/.

Tiffen Variable ND Filter

Incorporating seven ND filters into one, the Tiffen Variable ND Filter is all about versatility and convenience. Designed for use by photographers and videographers, the all-in-one ND filter means more space in the camera bag and less time changing filters when shooting. With the Tiffen Variable ND, photographers can use slow shutter speeds to record movement/image blur, have full control over depth of field, shoot high-speed film (above ISO 400) in bright outdoor situations by reducing the effective ISO, and effectively use cine and video cameras (which have fixed shutter speeds) to film bright scenes that could otherwise cause overexposure.

The Tiffen Variable ND Filter comes in 52MM, 58MM, 62MM, 67MM, 72MM, 77MM and 82MM sizes and is available today through Tiffen’s domestic and international dealer network.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####