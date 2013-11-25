SMPTE Joins the National #GivingTuesday Movement to Encourage Spending With a Purpose

Dec. 3 Day of Giving Provides Powerful Reminder That Donations Are Instrumental in SMPTE's Success in Education and Standards Work

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Nov. 25, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that it has joined #GivingTuesday, a first-of-its-kind effort to leverage the power of charities, families, businesses, and individuals to inspire people to take collaborative action in giving to the causes they support in better and smarter ways, improving their communities, and helping to create a better world.

"The support of SMPTE members and customers is essential to the continued growth and improvement of the Society and its ability to meet the needs of both members and the greater motion-imaging industry," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "#GivingTuesday reminds us how important it is to support those organizations, such as SMPTE, doing valuable work for their constituents throughout the whole year."

The second annual #GivingTuesday event will take place on Dec. 3, 2013. The event will harness the power of social media to create a national day of giving to kick off the giving season, just as Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come to kick off holiday shopping.

Donations given to SMPTE through #GivingTuesday will support efforts including the Student Membership Challenge, which subsidizes the SMPTE memberships of college students who are studying technical subjects related to the motion-imaging industry; the Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship, which is designed to help students further their undergraduate or graduate studies in motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology; the SMPTE general fund that supports the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, software, and programs so that the Society stays in step with current technology; and the Centennial project celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Society.

The initiative was launched by New York City's 92nd Street Y (92Y), along with a group of friends and partners, to find ways to channel the generous spirit of the holiday season to inspire action around charitable giving.

"It's been a privilege to work with remarkable leaders all over the country, building a movement around #GivingTuesday," said Henry Timms, 92Y's interim executive director. "This initiative has truly been crowd-sourced by some of the smartest and most connected minds among the next generation of philanthropists and entrepreneurs."

Information about donating to SMPTE and its programs and scholarships is available at www.smpte.org/donations. Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world, sustain the Society. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

