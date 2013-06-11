Path 1 PiXiE MPEG-DASH Encoder and Decoder Now Shipping Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- June 11, 2013 -- Path 1, a leading provider of IP video gateway solutions, today announced that its PiXiE MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder and decoder with MPEG-DASH support are now shipping worldwide. Leveraging the new MPEG-DASH streaming media standard, PiXiE dramatically simplifies point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transmission of high-quality video, allowing content providers, third-party operators, and postproduction houses to affordably transmit professional quality HD-SDI video over any IP network to any device.

"The new MPEG-DASH standard will make a significant impact on IP video delivery, enabling operators to efficiently and cost-effectively address the increasing consumer demand for high-quality video content on multiple screens," said Jarrod Hammes, vice president of sales and marketing, Path 1. "By supporting the latest video streaming technology, the Path 1 PiXiE encoding and decoding solution lowers our customers' operating expenses while ensuring a superior video quality anytime, anywhere, and on any device."

PiXiE eliminates the need for costly point-to-multipoint satellite links or complex proprietary IP technology during the transmission of professional-quality video over IP networks. The 1RU rackmountable encoder and decoder both feature a compact design for easy installation in any operating environment, making them ideal solutions for live newsgathering and remote transmissions. Utilizing PiXiE, operators can seamlessly transmit professional video content over content delivery networks (CDNs) and the Internet. MPEG-DASH adaptive bitrate technology guarantees a robust performance for long-haul video services. Harnessing MPEG-DASH, PiXiE can simultaneously connect to a variety of end-user devices through CDNs. Alternatively, PiXiE can cost-effectively connect to teleports and uplink facilities via the Internet in order to achieve global content reach via satellite.

Configuration and operation are simplified via a user-friendly Web interface. After automatically detecting an operator's specified video input, the PiXiE encoder simultaneously encodes up to five versions of the video signal at different bitrates. Real-time video representations are available on the encoder's internal Web server. The MPEG-DASH PiXiE decoder further simplifies IP video delivery by automatically selecting the highest quality video based on the available bandwidth and optimizing playback for adverse network conditions.

More information about the Path 1 MPEG-DASH PiXiE encoder/decoder and the company's other products is available at www.path1.com.

# # #

About Path 1 (www.path1.com)

A division of IP Video Networks, Inc., Path 1 is the leading IP video gateway provider for broadcasters and service providers. In 2001, Path 1 successfully pioneered one of the first documented SDI-over-IP backhauls across the United States, and in 2002, introduced the 1410MX product to the cable/MSO market, becoming an industry leader in video-on-demand IP multiplexing. Since then, Path 1's network processor-based platform has been the subject of an Intel(R) case study and the basis for several successful video-on-demand and broadcast-quality MPEG/IP gateways. Utilizing Path 1 gateways, broadcasters and service providers around the world are able to transmit professional television content on the most demanding networks.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Path1/PIXIE.zip

ENDS