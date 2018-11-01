RED Camera Users Purchase 136 Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panels Through Online Group Buy

LOS ANGELES — Nov. 1, 2018 — Litepanels today announced that RED camera users have purchased 136 Gemini 2x1 soft panels, along with countless Gemini accessories, through a coordinated group buy with the REDUSER.net online community.

Travis Wears, a director of photography based in Kansas City, Missouri, had the daunting task of managing the group buy, a process that began when he received an introduction to Gemini in the Litepanels booth at the 2018 NAB Show. From there, Wears worked around the clock with REDUSER.net members to answer any questions about the product, pricing, and other factors. Established in 2016, REDUSER.net comprises RED camera users based primarily in the U.S.

Vitec Production Solutions worked with Wears to put together a tiered, discounted pricing plan that was based on the quantity of Geminis purchased. This ensured that REDUSER.net members could purchase Gemini at an unbeatable price, along with Gemini-specific accessories such as the Snapbag Softbox, Snapgrid, honeycomb grids, Bluetooth dongles, and more.

"I knew the Gemini would be a big hit with the other members of the REDUSER group. It's a great product with powerful capabilities you usually don't see in a 2x1 softlight, and it's still relatively new to the market," said Wears. "When you're using a piece of equipment every day, it's the little things that make it easier to pull one light out to use over another. I take at least one Gemini on every shoot with me, and I don't hesitate to use it with any camera system in my arsenal."

"This impressive sale came together through a trifecta of elements," said Tony Cacciarelli, director of OEM business development, Vitec Production Solutions. "First was Travis' tireless effort in spreading the word about Gemini, and then Vitec Production Solutions and Adorama were able to put together some attractive discount pricing for REDUSER.net members. Finally, Adorama's outstanding work on the fulfillment side closed the loop, getting Gemini into the hands of end users. It has been our pleasure to offer Gemini to so many REDUSER.net members, and we now have a blueprint for executing similar offers in the future."

The versatile Gemini 2x1 combines daylight, tungsten, and red-green-blue LEDs to deliver highly flexible and precise color adjustment. The soft panel produces flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, and it features an extensive choice of control options designed to suit any professional lighting application.

"Gemini is an incredibly ergonomic, lightweight, and well-built panel. Two key selling points are the outstanding quality of light on any skin tone and the ability to dial in colors, along with the light's built-in power supply and simple, easy-to-navigate menus," Wears added. "I haven't heard a single complaint about the Gemini or any regrets from anyone in the group who purchased one. In fact, I've had a few members tell me they wished they had purchased more of them!"

More information about Gemini can be found by visiting www.litepanels.com.

# # #

A Snapshot of Litepanels

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color-accurate, fully dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/181101Litepanels.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup-Gemini.zip

Photo Caption: Product Shots of Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RED_cinema%20users%20purchase%20136%20@Litepanels%20%23Gemini%202x1%20soft%20panels%20through%20impressive%20group%20buy%20with%20the%20@r3Duser%20REDUser.net%20online%20community.%20%23REDcamera%20%23TravisWears%20@Adorama%20-%20http://bit.ly/2OlBOp0