LynTec XPC Series Named Best of Show at InfoComm 2019

LENEXA, Kan. — June 27, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, announced that its new Xtend Power Control (XPC) series won the Future Best of Show Award, presented by Sound & Video Contractor at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The XPC remote relay modules and stand-alone controller add virtually unlimited flexibility to the company's extensive power control options.

"We are incredibly excited to have the XPC named Best of Show," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "The family of products is a direct response to customers' feedback and their need for a system that can be deployed anywhere across an installation, running an entire remote relay line from a single UI. We're grateful to the judges for their votes and excited to keep building solutions that address the challenges presented by new and legacy AVL systems."

LynTec's new XPC remote relay modules extend beyond the traditional reach of the company's relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, they can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere equipment is located. Each module contains an electrical connection, a power plug, and an Ethernet port. Integration is simple and straightforward: Connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in the equipment that needs power control. Using LynTec's IP-based GUI, users can set up and customize the control and sequencing for each device. The family includes:

• XRM 20 Relay Module: a stand-alone 20-amp cube enclosure with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs

• XRM 30 Relay Module: a stand-alone 30-amp cube enclosure with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle

• XRS 20 Rack Sequencer: a 1RU rack-mounted enclosure powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three duplex receptacles, each of which has its own relay switch for onboard sequencing

• XRS 80 Rack Sequencer: a hard-wired vertical rack-mounted strip that can manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control

The XPC stand-alone controller offers LynTec's trusted RPC control solution, which previously was available only in LynTec's RPC series motorized circuit breaker panel, RPCM mobile distro, RPCR wall-mounted relay panel, or NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. Now customers can take advantage of all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller they're already familiar with but in a stand-alone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure. This eliminates the costs of purchasing preconfigured controllable circuit breakers or relays and provides customers with a way to operate one or more remotely placed relay modules spread out over an extended area or venue. Easy to set up, operate, and maintain, the controller can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones and protocols and offers customizable step rates and delay settings for sequencing, load shedding at the circuit level for emergency off, auto-on for egress lighting, a built-in timer for automated control, and more. In addition to offering onboard control options, the XPC controller interfaces with any third-party control system that communicates with Telnet, HTTP, DMX512, sACN, or contact closure signals.

Future's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of judges and editors, experts in the pro-AV industry, and are selected from submitted products based on a range of criteria including innovation, ease of use, quality, return on investment, and market relevance.

More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

