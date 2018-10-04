Interra Systems at 2018 NAB Show New York

Driven by file-based workflows, OTT service delivery has become ubiquitous. By the end of 2018, OTT video services will reach a global subscriber base of 400 million, according to ABI Research. As service providers look to capitalize on the opportunities up for play, one thing is clear: quality is critical in the video streaming environment. Service providers need a solid strategy for attaining comprehensive video insights and delivering high-quality OTT offerings.

At NAB Show New York 2018, Interra Systems will demonstrate its industry-proven expertise in file-based workflows, showing how OTT service providers can deliver exceptional audio-video quality on every device. Beyond offering unified QC and monitoring solutions, Interra Systems plays a larger role in the digital media solutions space through innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) techniques, which will also be highlighted at the show.

Bring Increased Scalability, Reliability, and Efficiency to OTT File-Based Delivery With BATON® ABR & ORION™ Suite

Interra Systems' BATON® ABR and ORION™-OTT solutions set the industry benchmark for delivering high-quality streamed video. BATON ABR and ORION-OTT perform deep QC and monitoring for VOD content from ingest to NOC and other distribution points. Demonstrations at NAB Show New York will show visitors how BATON ABR's exhaustive checks at pre- and post-transcode stages — along with ORION-OTT's comprehensive, delivery-specific checks and features — assure exceptional QoE for every stream on every device. For live-event streaming, ORION-OTT offers a high-performance platform that can monitor a large number of streams for ABR compliance along with audio-video quality checks in real time. The solution suite also supports closed captions, ad verification/compliance, and DRMs.

Interra Systems' OTT solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, providing enhanced efficiency and flexibility for any workflow. When complemented by the company's ORION™ system for real-time monitoring of IP-based infrastructures, BATON ABR and ORION-OTT provide broadcasters with a total solution for streaming superior-quality services. ORION looks at all aspects of video streams, such as QoS, QoE, closed captions, ad-insertion verification, reporting, and troubleshooting.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities Added to BATON® QC Platform With New Add-On for BATON®: WINNOW™

Interra Systems will demonstrate BATON® WINNOW™, which expands the company's globally deployed BATON QC platform with an AI/ML-based feature set for content classification and compliance. This major BATON add-on brings the complete content QC and content classification workflow tools under one umbrella and improves efficiency.

Seamlessly integrated with BATON, the new WINNOW add-on can be deployed in both cloud and on-premises solutions. Based on powerful content categorization algorithms, BATON WINNOW classifies audiovisual content based on specified criteria such as explicit scenes, violence, profane language, and more.

In addition, it relies on user-defined rule sets to automatically check compliance and identification of content against regulations in different countries, regions, and organizations. BATON also includes the industry's first support for the VAST protocol, hybrid QC workflows, as well as enhanced support for HDR content, audio language-detection capabilities, and much more.

Assure Standards Compliance, Debugging With VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Interra Systems' VEGA™ media analysis solution is the premier tool for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of AV1 format, support for Windows 10, AV1, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, WebM, ALS Audio, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. Newly added VEGA ABR software provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshooting of complex ABR streams, making the solution an indispensable tool for checking the quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

