DPA Microphones Emphasises Superior Sound Quality At IBC 2018

Powerful, elegant microphone solutions that allow broadcasters to capture studio quality live sound will be on show at DPA Microphones’ IBC 2018 booth in Hall 8 (Stand D70).

In conjunction with its Dutch distributor Amptec, DPA will exhibit and demonstrate a range of microphones that reflect the company’s core values of clarity, durability and consistency. With these tools at their disposal, broadcast engineers can confidently capture sound across the entire dynamic range, from a whisper to a scream.

A highlight of the show will be DPA’s recently launched CORE by DPA amplifier technology that powers its line of d:screet™ miniature microphones, among others. Apart from being used as lavalier mics, mounted in a clip on the chest of the speaker, these are also suited to applications where microphones need to be hidden in hair or clothing so that they are not visible to audiences. Visitors to the booth can enjoy hands-on demonstrations from DPA experts showing how to successfully conceal these microphones without any detrimental effect on sound quality.

Since its introduction, CORE by DPA has been eagerly embraced by users in the broadcast, film, music, pro audio and theatre world because it lowers overall distortion and expands dynamic range, thus ensuring an even clearer sound.

One of the first hire companies to switch to the new CORE by DPA technology was Terry Tew Light & Sound Hire. The company now has a full complement of CORE d:fine™ 4066 Headset Microphones (more than 100 pcs) and is delighted with their audio quality.

“We’ve always been very happy with the sound DPA headset microphones deliver but the new CORE technology takes them to a new level of audio quality,” says company founder Terry Tew. “The dynamic range is significantly improved and there is less general distortion at all levels.”

Other DPA customers are extolling the benefits of DPA’s CORE d:screet 4061 Miniature Microphones, citing their ability to deliver a vey open and organic sound. Producer, songwriter, musician and audio engineer Mat Mitchell, who has worked with some of the world’s biggest recording artists including Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Katy Perry, Tegan and Sara, says: “I like using a lot of room mics when I mix drums and the d:screet CORE 4061 mics sound so open and natural, and add a nice clarity to the drum mix. In addition, I tend to listen to tracks loud and the CORE technology gives me lower distortion and maintains the mics’ warmth and clarity even at high SPLs. If I want the sound of a room, I use my d:screet CORE 4061’s. Their flat response makes me feel like I’m in the room.”

The most recent addition to the CORE by DPA range is the d:vote™ CORE 4099 Instrument Microphone, which is designed for use with woodwind and acoustical instruments such as guitar, violin, cello and trumpet/saxophone. Known for its discreet size and versatile mounting/clip options, the d:vote 4099 mic is ideal for a variety of applications ranging from the studio and theatre to live performances during primetime broadcasts.

To satisfy the quality demands of content makers such as live and mobile journalists, DPA will also be showing its pocket-sized MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, a ground-breaking two-channel preamp and A/D converter that offers unprecedented audio quality across mono, dual and stereo applications. The MMA-A works with any iOS device, Mac® or PC computer, making it easier than ever to broadcast diretly or record crystal clear sound anywhere in the world. The MMA-A comes with interchangeable Lightning and USB cables for connectivity and MicroDot inputs that allow it to be connected to all DPA capsules, including the d:screet™ Miniature, d:fine™ Headset, d:vote™ Instrument. It can also be connected to d:dicate™ Recording microphones, including shotgun microphones, via an optional MMP-G preamp. The MMA-A Digital Audio Interface will also be demonstrated at IBC.

DPA will also be showing its d:facto™ Interview Microphone and easy-to-use mobile d:mension™ Surround Solution.

For more information, please visit DPA Microphones at IBC 2018, Hall 10, Stand D70.

