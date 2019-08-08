Delivering multi-platform content with maximum automation and minimal resources

IBC2019, 13-17 September, Stand 7.A05 and IBCTV 13.A08: IBC2019 will see Pixel Power demonstrate its proven, fully virtualized software solutions for production, playout, automation, branding and graphics. These systems turn the traditional broadcast delivery model on its head by creating an all-encompassing approach to deliver linear, OTT, VOD and catch-up channels using a singular workflow.



“The key issue for media companies today is that they are forced to serve a growing number of outlets but struggle to find resources to make it happen with acceptable quality and reliability,” explained James Gilbert, Pixel Power CEO. “We solve this by automating workflows for creating various content assets such as VOD content, promo-versions and other assets. The cool thing is that this not only opens up new revenue streams but just as important it releases valuable operational resources to focus on creative and commercial tasks – that’s their core talent doing great work and no longer tied up doing repetitive, manual tasks.”



Pixel Power has developed a comprehensive architecture based on simple functional blocks that which can be assembled to create individually tailored workflows to meet specific requirements. These workflows can be implemented in the machine room or virtualized in a data centre or in the public cloud, whichever is most suitable for each individual business. While the architecture is completely modular, it falls under two technology platforms: StreamMaster Media Processing and Gallium Workflow Orchestration.



“The big advantage of truly virtualized products is that, to a large extent, they can be made to do whatever the broadcaster needs,” Gilbert explained. “So while the headlines might be about adding new Video On Demand and online services, the same technology can easily be a like-for-like replacement for life-expired, unsupported hardware from other vendors. We are now frequently asked to replace legacy products, and we can configure StreamMaster on COTS hardware to be a drop-in replacement.”



This further extends the benefit of software-defined, virtualized architectures in providing seamless content flows. StreamMaster and Gallium technology platforms easily scale to meet any media demand – and deliver continuing cost and power efficiencies as they scale up. The virtualized architecture also allows for innovative licensing models, allowing media companies to consider how opex or hybrid capex/opex business models could work for new channels or revenue streams. Pixel Power has built this capability into its virtualized platforms from the start.



A singular workflow, based on StreamMaster and Gallium, can provide broadcast playout for premium channels, including replacement of legacy hardware or infrastructure as required. The same system can produce assets for all other platforms, including re-editing and refreshed branding and promo-versions and deliver them to the publishing platforms completely automatically according to pre-configured rules.



“This is proven technology and is already increasing the creative efficiencies of major broadcasters,” Gilbert concluded. “Indeed, we have recently worked with Sky Television to expand their use of such a solution across all their thematic and premium channels.”



Pixel Power can be found at IBC2019 (Amsterdam, 13 – 17 September) in its regular position in Hall 7, Stand 7.A05. And is also being used as part of the IBCTV production and delivery centre which can be found at 13.A08.