Calibre Sets Focus at Prolight + Sound

At Prolight + Sound (2-5 April, Messe Frankfurt, Hall 4, Stand B35) Calibre will be presenting two compelling new products for the first time in a global launch.

“Over the coming months, the industry will see a number of changes from Calibre and we intend to offer our customers much more than we have ever done before. Visitors to Prolight + Sound will be the first to see some of these changes,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director at Calibre UK.

“We’re embarking on a global growth strategy that, in the first place, will see us become a provider of complete solutions, rather than just a manufacturer of the constituent elements of those solutions. We’ll be entering new geographic and vertical markets, and substantially expanding our worldwide partner network in order to enhance our service and support, wherever our customers may be. The next 12 months promises to be a very exciting time for Calibre,” added Tsai.

Evidence of some of these changes will be clear to see on the Prolight + Sound stand, not only with an array of the new solutions, but also with a representative example of the extensive product range available now and in the future.

HQPro1000 scaler-switcher

The HQPro1000 will be demonstrated to Prolight + Sound visitors the first time. The first product to be announced in Calibre’s new HQPro 4K scaler-switcher range of high-performance solutions, it features a modular architecture for optimum upgradability, truly seamless switching and support for multiple sources and layers. Scaling is provided by Calibre’s best-in-class low-latency proprietary HQUltra technology supporting 4K50/60 4:4:4 RGB formats.

AiO LED Display

Also on show for the first time will be the new AiO LED Display. Recognising the growing popularity of LED technology but the challenge of deploying LED-based screens, the AiO (All-In-One) is designed to be lighter and easier to install – typically, less than one hour - than competing solutions. The QUAD Series FHDQ130, targeted at demanding applications, features 4K resolution and is a 130-inch display with 1.5mm pixel pitch; the A118-18 118-inch model, which is designed for digital signage, features a 1.8mm pixel pitch.

“These two new products are representative of how Calibre is responding to the real needs of the ProAV marketplace,” concluded Tsai. “Their focus on delivering quality images, on high performance and on ease of use is what sets them apart from alternative solutions.”