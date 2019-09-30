Acoustic Geometry™ Begins Shipping StarField Ceiling Tiles

CHASKA, MN, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 – Acoustic Geometry announces the immediate availability of its StarField Ceiling Tiles, an acoustical ceiling panel with a realistic starry sky effect. This innovative, sound management product is ideal for home theatres, media rooms, studios, retail spaces, restaurants/bars and commercial businesses looking to inspire a “wow” factor. Simple installation and acoustical functionality are key features of the tiles, along with improvement of both sonic and visual quality in nearly any environment.

Designed to add the beauty of the night sky to any room with a drop-in ceiling, the tiles are an affordable alternative to the company’s original, custom-only StarField Ceiling Panels, which require professional installation. The fabric-wrapped fiberglass panels improve the quality of sound in any space by taming reverberation and ambient noise. StarField Ceiling Tiles are available in small (2’x2’) and large (2’x4’) sizes for standard 15/16-inch ceiling grids.

“The design on the ceiling tiles are completely customizable, allowing for constellations, planets, shooting stars, galaxies and even fireworks; the sky is the limit,” says Kyle Berg, brand manager, Acoustic Geometry. “StarField Ceiling Tiles bring the ‘wow’ factor to both residential and professional settings, and we are excited to light up spaces with a visually stunning and acoustically treated product. Acoustic Geometry is pleased to offer a unique, sophisticated and affordable sound solution to the public.”

Custom-sized and shaped panels are available upon request. In addition to the stock StarField Ceiling Tiles, Acoustic Geometry offers several optional add-ons including shooting star and acrylic moon/planet inserts for an even more dramatic night sky look. All designs simulate “twinkling” with dim, medium and bright stars for a natural starry sky appearance.

About Acoustic Geometry

Acoustic Geometry offers innovative, effective, and affordable acoustic and noise-control products for a wide range of professional audio, residential, and business applications. Acoustic Geometry’s best-in-class products will improve the sound of any room. To simplify the creation of natural-sounding acoustic spaces, please visit www.acousticgeometry.com. Videos are available on the Acoustic Geometry YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/AcousticGeometry).