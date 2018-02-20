Dielectric to Showcase ATSC 3.0-Compatible Spectrum Repack Antennas at the 2018 NAB Show

RAYMOND, Maine – February 20, 2018—At the 2018 NAB Show, Dielectric—the leading manufacturer of purpose-engineered antennas and RF systems for TV and radio broadcasters—will present a broad array of spectrum repack antennas engineered to deliver the enhanced performance required bythe next-generation broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0.Dielectric will exhibit at Booth C2613 (April 9-12, Las Vegas Convention Center.)

With theFCC’s approval of ATSC 3.0 in November 2017 and the official approval of the full suite of ATSC 3.0 standards at the 2018 CES Show, the broadcast industry is poised to start the transition from its broadcast-specific transport backbone to an IP-based transmission stream that can carry multiple 4K video programs, mobile and interactiveservices. At NAB, Dielectric will highlight the many features designed into their ATSC 3.0compatible UHF/VHF repack antennas and components, including safety margins that withstand the higher peak to average power ratios (PAPR)of the new standard.

“Since ATSC 3.0 uses OFDM modulationrather than ATSC 1.0’s 8-VSB, the PAPRis 2-to-3db higher. Not only do our ATSC 3.0-compatiblerepack antennas and filters meet these higherpeak power demands, but our band-tunable filters are being tuned to ATSC 3.0 before they ship from our facility," said Jay Martin, vice president of sales, Dielectric. "In this way, the installed equipment won't need to be re-tuned later should the customer decide to switch to ATSC 3.0."



Dielectric is also preparing broadcasters for ATSC 3.0 with its FutureFill feature, which is included as standard in every center-fed, high-power repack antenna it manufacturers—at no extra chanrge. FutureFill increases power density by 7-to-9dB close to the tower, and reduces the main lobe gain by 1.2-to-1.4dB. The broadcaster can, if additional transmitter power is available, increase the TPO to overcome the main lobe gain reduction, or use Single Frequency Network (SFN) technology to enhance reception at the periphery of the service area.

“FutureFill allowsan existing ATSC 1.0 antenna to be adjusted so that its performance is boosted for ATSC 3.0,without having to be taken down from the tower or replaced,” said Martin.“With the transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, we’re going to see greater focus on power density, higher vertical polarization ratios and polarization diversity,as well asthe use of single frequency networks (SFNs), all of which boost reception across the coverage area.”

“We’ve taken time on the front-end to design for ATSC 3.0 requirements, such as safety margins to withstand higher PAPR. For the antenna system, we actually test the antennas for the post ATSC 3.0 performance,implementing the FutureFill feature during the testing process,” continued Martin. “While this takes extra time, in the long-run stations will be better prepared knowing that they have this option available as they plan their ATSC 3.0 transition. Many of our broadcast customers have given us repeat business over the past 20 to 30 years because they know that, with our antenna designs, we’relooking to the future and watching out for their interests.”

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. Now celebrating its 75th year of operation, the company builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. As a trust partner of broadcasters worldwide, Dielectric maintains its legacy of advanced, precision RF solutions while building in features that prepare broadcasters for the future. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com