Masstech Innovations Products at the 2018 NAB Show

At the 2018 NAB Show, Masstech will feature its FlashNet media object storage application and MassStore media services framework, two industry-leading solutions that enable flexible, efficient media and storage management on-premise, in the cloud, and in hybrid configurations. The company's solutions offer unparalleled support for cloud vendors including Amazon, Wasabi, Cloudian, and MS Azure and for all industry-leading MAM, PAM, NRCS, automation, video server, and library solutions. Masstech also will focus on the flexibility of FlashNet and MassStore in delivering disaster recovery (DR) solutions optimized for any price point and DR strategy — from simple content replication to full archive duplication. For those media companies concerned about maintaining the ongoing security of their archived content, Masstech will demonstrate the ease with which Oracle DIVA archives can be migrated to a Masstech solution, without disruption of services or constraints on content access.

FlashNet — Media Object Storage

Masstech will showcase its FlashNet media object storage application, a highly scalable and secure cross-platform content management system that integrates seamlessly with leading MAM, PAM, NRCS, automation, video server, and library systems to improve media organizations' workflow efficiency. Rules-based media management allows for automated optimization; FlashNet ensures that content is always stored in the most cost-effective and operationally efficient location.

FlashNet can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid configuration, and it supports disk- and tape-based storage independently or in combination. A hardware-agnostic solution built on an open system architecture, FlashNet adapts readily to growing and changing organizational and business requirements. Highly scalable and customizable to individual customers, FlashNet is available in solutions ranging from a single server to an enterprise-scale system. FlashNet features automated failover and built-in redundancy, and its support for LTFS allows tapes to be mounted on a Windows file system for emergency file access.

MassStore Media Services Framework

During this year's NAB Show, Masstech will highlight its MassStore media services framework for advanced applications. Featuring a collection of services that together provide powerful media management functions, this Masstech solution provides a standardized service orchestration layer to facilitate interaction between MAM, PAM, DAM, and NRCS solutions and stored media objects. Built-in integration management simplifies accommodation of disparate systems from multiple vendors.

Boasting unique agility and intelligence, the MassStore media services framework allows for rapid deployment of customizable workflows. Integrated transcoding capabilities and support for all major wrappers and codecs allow for flexible generation and management of proxies, metadata, and thumbnails. The solution can easily be scaled to meet media organizations' varying functional and budgetary requirements.

Company Quote:

"This will be the first NAB Show since Masstech and SGL became a single entity, and we look forward to highlighting the many benefits this merger brings to current and prospective customers. Our flagship solutions, MassStore and FlashNet, boast successful track records with media companies around the globe, and we'll highlight their unique ability to automate and streamline content storage and management both in the cloud and on-premise. We're proud to offer competitively priced solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, scale to fit all organization types and budgets, and come with class-leading, broadcast standard 24x7 support."

— Mike Palmer, CTO at Masstech

Company Overview:

Masstech Innovations is a future-led technology company that provides the media and entertainment (M&E) industry with optimized content storage management solutions. Masstech combines the experience of many decades of broadcast and video content storage management with state-of-the-art, forward-looking development, harnessing edge IT technologies to identify and address the challenges of the industry's constantly evolving technology and business landscapes.

Today, more than 40 percent of all media and entertainment dynamic production assets are managed by Masstech solutions, in organizations representing every facet of M&E, around the world and across every platform.

Image Caption: Masstech manages assets across a wide array of storage systems, whether they are in the cloud, on premises, or in a hybrid configuration.

