RTW Skates into The 2018 Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA, FEBRUARY 7, 2018 - Long-term partner of RTW, BPM Broadcast & Professional Media GmbH supplied several RTW TM3-3G Smart TouchMonitors to BNC Broadcast Network Connections GmbH for editing suites at the 2018 Winter Games. RTW's TM3-3GS units will primarily be used in operation for the ORF in the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in South Korea, where programs for the Winter Games are edited.

RTW's TM3-3GS TouchMonitors are part of BNC's effort to increase the capacity of its mobile editing suites, not only for the Winter Games but also for ski tournaments, Formula 1 races, cultural events (Salzburger Festspiele, etc.) and current political events such as elections.

"We chose RTW's TM3-3GS TouchMonitors because they remove the need for a dedicated deembedder," says Enrico Ganassin, managing partner of BNC Broadcast Network Connections GmbH. "The digital audio outputs are connected to the audio mixing console. The SDI-3G input signal is looped through to the video monitor, which ensures that what we see is exactly what is measured. RTW is our first choice when it comes to audio metering."

The TouchMonitor TM3-3GS is a compact and versatile solution that is fully equipped with all available software licenses for metering, deembedding and monitoring of 3G-SDI audio signals, using a 4.3-inch touch screen for vertical or horizontal use. The TM3-3G's flexible user interface allows for quick and simple preset selection as well as setting the monitoring level. The compact TouchMonitor TM3-3GS consists of a display unit for vertical or horizontal use, and a remote interface box. With its integrated 3G-SDI deembedder interface, the TM3-3G displays level and loudness of any eight 3G-SDI audio channels. Independently from this, up to 16 SDI audio signals can be sent to eight AES3 outputs.

"We are proud to be part of BNC Broadcast Network Connections GmbH's specifications for broadcast metering needs at the 2018 Winter Games," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "The TM3-3GS's flexible user interface allows the selection of presets quickly and simply, with just a swipe of the finger. The contained comprehensive set of factory presets are a cross-section of the applications, audio connections and standards, and allow users to start working right out of the box."

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.