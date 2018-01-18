VITEC to Highlight EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform in First ISE Appearance

PARIS — Jan. 18, 2018 — In its first-ever attendance at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will showcase EZ TV — a market-leading, broadcast-grade IPTV and digital signage platform with key installations in Europe and the U.S. Targeted to enterprises, sports stadiums and arenas, and government agencies, EZ TV combines low-latency, broadcast-quality IPTV distribution with powerful digital signage capabilities to give audiences a more engaging and interactive experience.

"As Europe's largest show for AV systems integrators, ISE is the perfect forum for us to present our EZ TV IPTV platform," said Bruno Teissier, sales and marketing director, VITEC. "We're looking forward to showing ISE attendees how they can help their customers distribute broadcast-quality IPTV content and access powerful digital signage capabilities in an all-in-one, integrated solution."

Designed to integrate seamlessly with any IT environment and run on all types of networks — including LAN, WAN, and wireless — EZ TV is a future-proof and scalable platform for centralised creation, distribution, and monitoring of live and on-demand content that can be shown on every display throughout a facility. At ISE, VITEC will provide live demonstrations of how EZ TV enables customers to seamlessly stream high-quality live and on-demand video, create personalised content and digital signage that updates dynamically, and deliver the presentations over a new or existing IP infrastructure.

EZ TV offers robust digital signage features including easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics tools. Driven by VITEC's, high-performance, hardware-based endpoints, operators can turn any screen in the network into a new monetary opportunity, delivering eye-catching digital content with dynamic data and the highest quality IPTV content — all managed from a centralised server. The onboard administration and analytics tools empower organisations with campaign information vital to pulling in untapped revenue streams.

"EZ TV's scalable, centralised design delivers cutting-edge video viewing, dynamic and engaging digital signs, IPTV archiving, and mobile streaming capabilities to any device — all at a lower total cost of ownership compared with traditional digital signage systems," Teissier concluded.

Caption: VITEC EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform

