LynTec's NPAC Wins 2017 Most Innovative Product Award From Sound & Video Contractor Magazine

LENEXA, Kan. — Jan. 9, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that NPAC, the company's ready-to-install, rackmount power management solution, was recognized with a 2017 Most Innovative Product Award by Sound & Video Contractor Magazine (S&VC).

The awards are voted on by the readers of S&VC and acknowledge both electronic and mechanical innovations and the work of designers, engineers, and manufacturing technicians as represented by their work in product design. To be eligible for the award, products must have been designed for the professional AV market and shipped between November 2016 and November 2017.

"We designed NPAC to address a real need we saw in power distribution at the rack. It's a ready-to-install, networkable, 80A, 2RU solution for the power, sequencing, and control of AVL systems that eliminates the requirement of an outside electrician," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "That this award recognizes the hard work of our design and engineering team is a true honor — no one works harder than they do to meet the needs of our customers with innovative new solutions."

LynTec's NPAC is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. NPAC is available in two models: 120V or 240V, and features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2RU enclosure — saving valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. Through an onboard server, integrators can select step rates from fractions of a second up to 999 seconds and specify over- and under-voltage protection, as well as auto shutdown for each circuit. Ideal for lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones, the unit accepts multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX) and simple contact closures.

From the NPAC's interface, users can select each zone's protocol, as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor status remotely from any computer, tablet, or handheld smart device. In addition, users can receive alert notifications via text or email to warn of voltage anomalies. Meeting NFPA fire code requirements, it performs circuit-selectable load-shedding for emergency shutoff. An onboard astronomical timer automates operation, reducing operating costs for AVL systems.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements.

