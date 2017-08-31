Sonnet Releases 1TB Version of Lightning-Fast Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive

IRVINE, Calif. -- Aug. 31, 2017 -- Sonnet Technologies today introduced a new version of its Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive, a rugged, pocket-size solid-state drive (SSD) storage device with Thunderbolt 3 interface. Equipped with 1TB of NVMe flash storage, the latest Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, and leverages the 40Gb/s bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2600 MB/s.

"Our Fusion PCIe Flash Drive with Thunderbolt 3 is the world's fastest bus-powered device. It's capable of delivering the ultra-high file transfer speeds required for just about any 4K workflow -- whether users need an ultra-fast shuttle drive or a take-anywhere scratch drive for editing high frame rate 4K video at offsite shoots," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "And now, with the increase in capacity to 1TB of NVMe storage plus macOS compatibility, the drive is even more versatile than ever."

The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive was designed for pro users requiring ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, unencumbered by the need for a power supply. The storage device connects to any compatible Mac or Windows computer, or at the end of a Thunderbolt 3 device daisy chain, with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) cable. Based on the latest PCIe Gen 3 flash memory technology, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is more than five times faster than 6Gb/s SATA SSDs and USB 3 SSD drives.

Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion PCIe Flash Drive features a rugged enclosure crafted out of aluminum, which effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan to enable silent operation. The power-efficient design is bus-powered and so requires no AC power adapter.

Designed and built by Sonnet Technologies in California, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with macOS(R) 10.12.6+ and Microsoft(R) Windows 10. The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive with 1TB capacity (part number FUS-TB3-1TB) will be available late September 2017 at an MSRP of $999. More information on the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/fusiontb3pcieflashdrive.html.

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 to PCIe(R) card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

