Core SWX Now Shipping: Hypercore 9 Mini Battery and Fleet Micro Charger

NEW YORK, AUGUST 29, 2017 - Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces that its Hypercore 9 Mini (HC9 Mini) battery and award-winning Fleet Micro Chargers are currently shipping worldwide. The new HC9 Mini sustains all the features of the Hypercore line with a design ideal for smaller cine cameras, such as the RED DSMC2 and ARRI ALEXA Mini. The range of Fleet Micro Chargers offers a complete battery management system and the fastest battery charging times in the industry of four 98wh packs in less than 2.5 hours. Core SWX will showcase these newly available products at IBC 2017 (Stand 12.F55).

"We created the HC9 Mini and Fleet Micro Chargers to deliver robust, air-travel friendly power solutions that our users have come to trust," says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. "Following the recent introduction of these solutions, there is much anticipation from our customers, including world renowned cinematographers and photographers. We look forward to delivering on our ongoing promise of the most advanced compact solutions."

The HC9 Mini is a 98wh (14.8v) battery with a 12A load. Measuring only 3.54 in. x 4.65 in. x 1.90 in. (.09 m. x .12 m. x .05 m.) and weighing 1.9 lbs. (861.8 g.), the HC9 Mini is the perfect solution for today's lighter and more mobile camera setups. It has the latest in lithium ion technology and comes with an LED backlit runtime LCD on the front of the battery pack that identifies how much battery time is left when in use and remaining charge time while connected to a charger. This feature helps users plan their shoots down to the minute.

It is available in three versions, including V-mount, RED-specific and a Gold Mount version that is compatible with Anton/Bauer chargers. The RED-specific version can communicate directly with a RED camera's LCD/VF. The HC9 Mini's battery cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against accidental impacts that may occur when operating in rugged conditions. Like several other Hypercore batteries, the HC9 Mini is safe and legal for air travel.

The Fleet Micro Chargers support many battery packs, including those from Core SWX, RED and Anton/Bauer, providing peace-of-mind to multiple crews on location with legacy packs or rental batteries. Fleet Micro Chargers are available as V-mount and 3-stud charging solutions, with two and four position options for each, and incorporates a backlit LCD to display all pertinent battery data.

The chargers can be used in the following four modes:

Fast Charge mode - Charges battery packs 20 percent faster than the competition.

SafeFly mode - Discharges/charges all battery packs connected to 30 percent, which is within IATA regulations for safe air transport.

Test mode - Verifies battery health and recharge performance.

Hypercine mode - Parallels all packs and provides power to either an unregulated 12v-16.8v 4-pin XLR or regulated 28v 3-pin XLR DC output to power large-draw setups.

In addition to these modes, each Fleet Micro Charger features a mini-USB port that allows users to download free firmware upgrades and the ability to transfer battery information to a PC for data basing. Each four-position Fleet Micro Charger measures 9.1 in. x 3.35 in. x 12.17 in. and weighs 5 lbs., while each two-position model measures 9.1 in. x 3.35 in. x 6.57 in. and weighs 1.8 lbs.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving.

For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.