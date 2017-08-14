AIMS at IBC2017

In a show of ongoing collaboration among its members and with other industry bodies, AIMS will participate in several activities at IBC2017 that will highlight progress in the march toward uniform IP interoperability.

IBC2017 Preview

Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)

Meeting Room E106

IP Showcase Interop Demonstrations

Based on the success of IBC2016's IP Interoperability Zone and a similar event at the 2017 NAB Show, AIMS will present the IP Showcase at IBC2017 in partnership with AES, AMWA, EBU, IABM, IBC, MNA, SMPTE, and VSF. The IP Showcase is a one-stop destination where everyone from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn everything they need to know to unlock the full potential of using IP for real-time media. In addition to an area for illustrating general SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability as in the past, there will also be three new areas:

* A live production area showcasing a working live production system based on SMPTE ST 2110

* A playout area featuring a working playout and contribution system based on SMPTE ST 2110

* An AMWA Connection Management area to demonstrate progress toward a new connection-management specification, IS-05, which will be complementary to the IS-04 registration and discovery specification

The IP Showcase will feature the AIMS "IP in Action" wall, which displays information about reference sites that use IP technology on the AIMS roadmap. Each tile on the wall summarizes IP in action — a description of a real-world scenario in which IP technology is being used, the standards implemented, and the benefits derived.

IP Showcase Theater

During IBC2017, AIMS members will be well represented in the IP Showcase Theater, sponsored by the IABM, where they will give educational presentations on IP installations or IP technology based on and in support of the AIMS roadmap. More than 40 presentations will be offered in the IP Showcase Theater over the course of the show. Visitors will hear about the rapidly increasing number of real-world IP deployments from broadcasters who have already embraced IP signal flows. They will also learn about the business and creative benefits of IP and how they can apply those benefits to their own operations.

AIMS Member Interop Demonstrations in Member Stands

Several AIMS members will have AIMS-branded sections of their stands at IBC2017 where they will showcase cross-vendor interoperability using transport technologies on the AIMS roadmap. A broad range of SMPTE ST 2110 standards-compliant systems will be on display from AIMS members, who will collaborate with each other to highlight specific workflows that are possible in IP today — such as contribution, live production, playout, and distribution.

Company Quote:

"AIMS' activities at IBC2017 will showcase the broad support and momentum that a standards-based approach to IP has in the market. AIMS plays a major role in the IP Showcase and we are excited to show the industry the fruits of our ongoing efforts to foster the adoption of a common set of industry standards and specifications for IP workflows, in cooperation with our partner organizations AES, AWMA, EBU, IABM, MNA, SMPTE and VSF."

— Michael Cronk, AIMS Board Chair

Company Overview

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

