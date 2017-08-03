RTW Shows New Features for TM7 and TM9 at IBC

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 3, 2017 - As a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices, RTW will showcase its latest updates at IBC 2017 (Stand 8.D89). As part of its new offerings, the company has introduced the first rollout of new firmware for its TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 series.

The current TM7/9 firmware update allows simultaneous monitoring of transmission streams with the ability to see up to four parallel instances of the stereo vectorscope at once. The RTA (Real Time Analyzer) feature set offers an even more refined graduated frequency distribution analysis with the addition of a 12th octave filter bank. Extra security measures can be activated with the utilization of the newly offered custom selected password, which will also protect the user against unauthorized adjustment changes. This firmware also supports four-channel operation of a TouchMonitor, even without a multi-channel license, which allows attractive combinations in operation with RTW's TMR7.

"We listen to our customers' feedback and support their changing needs with our regular firmware updates," says Ulrike Lauterbach, director of sales & marketing, RTW. "The TM7 and TM9 are user favorites, so we have really put an emphasis on taking these products to the next-level of operation for our customers. These new firmware updates create a more efficient workflow with the option for customization, while continuing to adapt to the ever-changing loudness standards around the world. We plan to announce more firmware updates for the TM7/9 and look forward to demonstrating all the new capabilities at this year's IBC."

This new firmware is available for installation on RTW's TM7, TM9 and TMR7 series instruments. TM7 and TM9 "TC Electronic" devices can also be updated to benefit from bug fixes. To access all new features and functions, these devices must be upgraded with the SW20021 TC Conversion Kit.

TM7/TM9 TouchMonitors feature a seven- and nine-inch highly flexible screen that provides the user with intuitive control. The TM7 TouchMonitor is an ideal choice when dealing with space issues because instruments can be scaled, randomly positioned and combined for optimal use of available screen space. The TM9 TouchMonitor brings a new level of professional audio metering in terms of precision, performance, efficiency and flexibility, making installation and use easy for any broadcaster.

RTW is also offering a new TC - RTW upgrade for customers who own TC Electronics' TM7 or TM9 TouchMonitors. With the purchase of this upgrade, TC Electronics' users will have access to new functionalities with the latest firmware. In addition, a 50 percent discount will be applied to the purchase of a second software license for the same unit. For more information, customers should contact sales@rtw.com by September 19, 2017.

About RTW

