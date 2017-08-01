The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Install VITEC's IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at New Spring Training Facility

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Aug. 1, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, has successfully installed VITEC's award-winning EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform. Utilizing the comprehensive architecture of EZ TV, the new spring training facility for the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball teams is able to centrally manage and stream HD, low latency, in-house video feeds and cable channels as well as create eye-catching digital signage for both organizations to more than 230 displays and menu boards throughout the venue.

VITEC's IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues delivers a cost-effective, flexible, and open architecture that is ideal for the ever-changing video, marketing, and sales requirements of today's sports venues. Utilizing VITEC's hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points, users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand, time-shifted TV, real-time analytics, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels in any format including H.264 and HEVC up to 4K.

EZ TV makes each display an asset. As a result, fans can enjoy the game and other video footage when out of their seats without missing the action. For suite owners, the automatically updated electronic program guide and video-on-demand capability provides access to nonlinear content that cannot be seen in homes.

With EZ TV's extensive digital signage capabilities, system operators can quickly create eye-catching digital signs as well as dynamically update menu boards integrated to POS vendors. Using VITEC's cost-effective, high-performance end-point behind the display, operators can turn any screen in the network into a new monetary opportunity. This eliminates the cost of needing two separate media players for video streaming and digital signage, or having to switch players to change the screen's functionality. The onboard administration and analytics tools empower the organization with campaign information vital to pulling in untapped revenue streams. A future-proof, scalable platform, EZ TV becomes a central distribution, creation, and monitoring hub for live and on-demand content shown on every display throughout the facility.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

