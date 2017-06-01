ITV automates trailer production with Pixel Power

Factory is a sophisticated software automation layer for its Clarity™ graphics engine. It takes all the elements of a trailer or promo and creates the different versions required, automatically and very quickly. It allows creative editors to concentrate on producing the best possible master version of a trailer, allowing Factory to create multiple versions for different timescales, cross-channel promotion and more.

ITV has developed an integrated campaign management system, with a sophisticated, bespoke user interface that enables media planners to enter the details of a new promo and instantly get a JPEG of the endboard in response, checking that all the details are correct, with sponsors’ logos, social media tags and transmission times. From this the work order for the master promo is generated and, once this has been checked, multiple versions are then automatically created by Factory.

“The Pixel Power solution means all the teams get immediate visual feedback,” said Nick Haworth, head of technology, studios, at ITV. “It is this level of system integration that removes the opportunity for errors, through the confidence that all the data is correct at the start of the process.”

Matt Scarff, Director of ITV Creative, added “The solution eliminates repetitive work, allowing our creative staff to focus on what they do best, and helping us achieve our ambition of becoming the UK’s best in-house creative agency.”

Once checked for content and compliance, the multiple versions of the trailers, together with the appropriate metadata, are delivered to ITV’s redundant playout centres.

“This is exactly the sort of smart working we see becoming ever more important,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “Our technology platforms, StreamMaster™ Media Processing and Gallium™ Workflow Automation together deliver tactically relevant, high performance applications like Factory, which meet the real needs of broadcasters today, keeping their talented staff focussed on creativity, not manual processes.”

Factory from Pixel Power went live as part of ITV’s campaign management system in March 2017.