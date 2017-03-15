Freeview Thailand deploys Cinegy Air PRO Bundles for multi-channel playout

Munich, Germany 15 March 2017 – Cinegy today announced that Thailand’s Next Step direct-to-home Freeview HD platform has deployed multiple Cinegy Air PRO Bundles, a comprehensive, IP-based software suite for automated SD, HD and/or Ultra HD (4K) playout for their multi-channel playout offering.

Next Step, a multi-channel operator and distributor in Thailand, launched its free-to-air HD platform in late 2015, and has grown exponentially since, with the potential to provide HD programming to approximately 67 million people throughout the country.

Supplied and supported by Bangkok-based Cinegy partner C.S. Innovation Technology, the addition of multiple Cinegy Air PRO Bundles vastly simplifies the ability of Freeview HD to deliver an increasing number of HD channels effortlessly and inexpensively. In addition to multichannel playout capabilities, the Cinegy Air PRO Bundle provides Dolby Digital encoding, EAS, watermarking and Cinegy Type channel branding in a single, software solution.

Cinegy Air PRO Bundle also supports high frame rate Ultra HD formats (50/60p), includes integrated HEVC stream encoding, and the ability to offload HEVC and H.264 stream encoding to an NVidia GPU.

The IP-ready Cinegy Air PRO Bundle also works in fully virtualized or cloud environments. This makes it very simple for Freeview HD, and other Cinegy customers, to control multiple channels, insert regionalized commercials and add graphics and channel branding utilizing these next generation broadcast tools.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Cinegy Air PRO Bundle means that Next Step Freeview HD can get new channels and associated content on air instantly, but at a fraction of what it would cost by conventional means. It eliminates the previously complex process of interconnecting multiple, but often incompatible, hardware components.”

C.S. Innovation Technology Managing Director Chinnarong Ooragool said, “Next Step’s Freeview HD channel has become the leading provider for Thai language documentaries and other content designed to enhance the information and entertainment programming available in the region. Next Step selected Cinegy Air PRO Bundle because it is excellent software that precisely matches the needs of their broadcast goals, both now and for the foreseeable future.”