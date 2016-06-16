Sonnet Donates State-of-the-Art Expansion Systems to John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

IRVINE, Calif. -- June 16, 2016 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that it has made a significant donation of its Thunderbolt(TM) 2 expansion systems to the nonprofit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a mobile pro audio, video, and broadcast studio that provides hands-on experience for students of all ages.

The centerpiece of the Sonnet donation is two xMac(TM) Pro Servers together with accessory Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits. The xMac Pro Server is a Thunderbolt 2-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) expansion system that securely mounts a cylinder Mac Pro computer horizontally inside a specially designed 4U modular enclosure and connects three PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology. Without taking up additional rack space, the xMac Pro Server provides space to install additional equipment such as hard drives, SSDs, and other devices in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays using the optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit.

"Our mission would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors and donors like Sonnet," said Brian Rothschild, executive director, John Lennon Educational Tour Bus. "The equipment Sonnet has supplied will play a key role in helping the tour build leading-edge workflows and give our participants hands-on experience with groundbreaking technology. For instance, the xMac Pro Servers will enable us to take maximum advantage of our high-performance Mac Pro computers by giving them Thunderbolt 2 expandability for tools such as LTO tape drives, swappable SSD storage, Blu-ray burners, and media readers."

In addition to the xMac Pro Servers, Sonnet has donated a RackMac mini rackmount enclosure for Mac mini computers, two Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 storage systems, and two Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt cables.

Made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and many other sponsors and contributors, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus gives students an exclusive look into the latest in music products and audio, video, and broadcast technologies. Participants are able to hear firsthand from the engineers who live and work on board the multimillion dollar facility that travels 10 months a year throughout the U.S. At many stops, participants are able to spend a full day developing an original project and creating the music, video, and images needed to take their ideas from concept to delivery.

"We're honored to be able to support the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which is providing young people all over the country with opportunities to explore their creativity, musical expression, and artistic freedom," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "In addition to providing valuable hands-on technology experience, the bus raises awareness about the importance of arts and media education."

More information on Sonnet and its products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a nonprofit, state-of-the-art mobile pro audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 19th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK, in May 2013.

For additional information about the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and to check on the tour dates and locations, visit www.lennonbus.org.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe® card expansion systems; pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

