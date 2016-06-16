DarbeeVision Joins the Ultra HD Forum

ORANGE, Calif. -- June 16, 2016 -- DarbeeVision, Inc., a pioneer in the field of digital image enhancement, today announced it has joined the Ultra HD Forum, a global organization defining industry best practices for the introduction of technologies that will facilitate the ultra-high-definition (UHD) viewing experience. The company's DARBEE Visual Presence(TM) (DVP) technology takes even the best-looking 4K/UHD pictures or videos and brings them to new and profound levels of depth, clarity, and realism. DarbeeVision is working on the next evolution of its IP technology and will release its 4K/UHD DVP chipset later this year.

"We fully support 4K and any other technology that enhances the quality of video. Although 4K pictures are stunning, they are still flat. Our DVP processing technology works even better given the extra native information in 4K content, so the visual impact of our processing on 4K is even more impressive than for SD and HD formats," said Larry Pace, president of DarbeeVision, Inc. "Our DVP 4K processing technology has yielded very exciting results and we look forward to releasing our next-gen solutions very soon. Joining the Ultra HD Forum allows us to participate in the conversations that shape how the industry moves together to create the best UHD experience possible."

DarbeeVision has already demonstrated the improvements that DVP technology brings to 4K at several industry events. DVP is an approach that goes beyond the constraints of fidelity factors to make any image or video look better than what the most perfect cameras and displays can achieve. Working at the pixel level, DVP embeds 3D depth cues in real time with virtually no lag to give the brain the perception that what it's seeing is real. It breathes qualities of depth and realism into flat images without touching color, contrast, sharpening, or resolution. DVP works in unison with high dynamic range (HDR), upscaling, and all other video processing and display methods to bring the very best, natural-looking picture quality to consumers.

DarbeeVision currently offers the award-winning DVP-5000S, a standalone video processor that enables the consumer to take their video entertainment experience to remarkable new heights. In addition, DVP IP can be found in today's top video display devices, including the Oppo BDP-105 Blu-ray player and Optoma HD28DSE DLP full HD projector, among many others. The company has a goal of making DVP technology ubiquitous.

The Ultra HD Forum's goal is to bring about the next generation of consumer entertainment to the masses. Focusing on an end-to-end 4K content distribution and delivery approach, the Forum ensures the proper network infrastructure is developed, in place and interoperable as providers move to deployment. The Ultra HD Forum is comprised of a diverse and growing membership that includes a mix of over 50 service providers, technology and infrastructure vendors, consultants, studios, and more. The Forum supports the industry with deployment guidelines, key findings, and best practices so that consumers receive a consistent experience that works across all network and delivery types. Additional information about the organization is available at http://ultrahdforum.org.

About the Ultra HD Forum

Formed in 2015, the Ultra HD Forum is the global organization responsible for promoting market adoption of Ultra HD by defining industry best practices for the phased introduction of the wide set of technologies facilitating the next-generation television experience. The organization facilitates interoperability testing and collaborates with industry standards bodies to align standard development activities. A list of participating member companies and additional information about the organization is available at http://ultrahdforum.org.

About DarbeeVision

DarbeeVision is a leading pioneer in digital image enhancement, offering solutions that solve the universal problem of flat images by implementing an advanced computational method that embeds depth cues to allow the human eye to process picture the way the brain intends it. DARBEE technologies -- Visual Presence(TM), Reveal(TM) and Probe(TM) -- represent the next step in the evolution of digital imaging delivering never-before-seen levels of depth, clarity and realism. The company offers consumers ranging from the casual viewer to videophiles and gamers, as well as OEM partners and dealers across the entertainment, security and medical sectors a unique opportunity to take image quality to unprecedented new heights. DARBEE technologies are fidelity-independent and work with all video content -- SD, HD, upscaled HD to 4K UHD, 4K UHD, IPTV, OTT, VOD, virtual or augmented reality, omni-view 360-degree video, cable, satellite, Blu-ray, and still images -- making its solutions compatible and complementary with existing and future image processing and display technologies. Headquartered in Orange, California, the privately held company has set out to make its image processing solutions ubiquitous. More information is available at www.DarbeeVision.com.

